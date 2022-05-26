Orioles minor league recap 5/26: Carter Baumler excels in professional debut

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides Gwinnett (Braves) - PPD

Rain washed away the Tides game on Wednesday. They will play a doubleheader on Thursday with Game 1 starting at 12:05 p.m. DL Hall is expected to pitch at some point today.

Double-A: Erie (Tigers) 6, Bowie Baysox 4 - F/10

Drew Rom lasted only 2.1 innings and 45 pitches, allowing three runs on three hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. All three runs came in to score on a pair of home runs. The bullpen was better, particularly Noah Denoyer, who struck out seven batters, walked two, and allowed one hit over four scoreless innings.

Being that this is a Bowie recap, you just know we have to talk about GUNNAR HENDERSON. The shortstop went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI. Hudson Haskin went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Jordan Westburg smacked two singles. Joey Ortiz and Cesar Prieto added a double apiece.

High-A: Wilmington (Nationals) 2, Aberdeen IronBirds 1 - F/10

Connor Gillispie had himself a nice night, tip toeing around five walks and striking out four while allowing just one run and one hit. His ERA is down to 3.00 on the season. Wes Robertson added three scoreless frames in relief, striking out two. Xavier Moore took the loss after allowing the extra inning Manfred runner to score.

Aberdeen’s offense mirrored their big league brethren on offense, failing to convert on any scoring opportunities. As a group, they went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The only extra base hits came from Coby Mayo and Jacob Teter, who both doubled. Colton Cowser went 0-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts.

Low-A: Charleston (Rays) 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

This was the big news of the day. Carter Baumler made his professional debut after being drafted nearly two years ago and then recovering from Tommy John surgery. Folks, he was very, very good. Over three innings, the 20-year-old struck out five batters, walked one, and allowed just one hit over three shutout innings. Given all of the pitching graduations that are expected later this summer, it would be quite a boost if Baumler is the real deal.

Shane Davis had a tough night in relief (3.1 innings, five hits, five runs, four earned, two walks, and five strikeouts). But Hugo Beltran was impressive, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out four.

Only one Shorebirds hitter had an extra-base hit. Noelberth Romero registered his seventh double of the year. Erison Placencia made his Delmarva debut and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Box scores for Wednesday’s games can be found here.

Thursday’s Scheduled Games