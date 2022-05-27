Orioles minor league recap 5/27: Hall an outlier on a night to forget on the farm

Triple-A: Gwinnett (Braves) 4, Norfolk Tides 1 F/7 (Game 1)

D.L. Hall limited Gwinnett to just one hit over four innings. The lefty walked two, struck out six and did not allow a run. Hall threw 45 of 78 total pitches for strikes. Fellow pitching prospect Mike Baumann replaced Hall and struck out the side in the fifth but things fell apart in the sixth. Baumann allowed three runs, all earned, via a two-run double and an RBI fielder’s choice. Logan Allen allowed the final run in an inning of work.

Norfolk managed only two hits in the first game. Patrick Dorrian got the Tides on the board with a solo home run and Robert Neustrom finished 0-3. Shed Long Jr. and Jacob Nottingham both worked walks.

Triple-A:Gwinnett (Braves) 3, Norfolk Tides 2 F/7 (Game 2)

Norfolk dropped the latter half of the doubleheader after allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Zac Lowther limited Gwinnett to two runs over five innings, but Kevin Smith coughed up a solo shot to take the loss. Lowther struck out five, walked one and also surrendered a solo home run. Smith gave up two hits and struck out three over two innings.

Kyle Stowers finished 1-for-3 and also stole a base. Dylan Harris hit is second home run of the season and Cadyn Grenier finished 2-for-3. Rylan Bannon and Kelvin Gutiérrez combined to go 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. Richie Martin and Robert Neustrom both went 0-for-3.

Double-A: Erie (Tigers) 17, Bowie Baysox 1

Obviously there’s not many positive things to report here. Zach Peek took the loss after allowing three runs in 1.2 innings but things really fell apart after that. Gunnar Henderson doubled in his first at bat to mark the only Bowie extra-base hit. Feel free to check the box score for the ugly totals.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 5, Wilmington (Nationals) 2

Finally a winner! Aberdeen fell behind after neither team scored in the first five frames but used a five-run eighth to take control. Davis Tavarez got the IronBirds on the board with a solo home run. TT Bowens plated Coby Mayo with a single and Ramon Rodriguez brought him home with a single of his own. Darell Hernaiz capped the rally with a two-run single. Tavarez turned in the only multi-hit performance with a 2-for-3 effort.

Carlos Tavera struck out six, allowed three hits and only walked one over 4.2 innings. Peter Van Loon moved to 5-0 with four innings of two-run ball.

Low-A: Charleston (Rays) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Daniel Federman did not allow a run in five of his six frames but coughed up four in the second inning. Federman allowed six hits and struck out two. Daniel Lloyd allowed a run in two innings.

Both Elio Prado and Isaac De Leon finished 2-for-3. Luis Valdez took two walks and stole two bases. Michael Mantecon finished 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Box scores for Thursday’s games can be found here.

Friday’s Scheduled Games