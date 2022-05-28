Saturday Bird Droppings: O’s open weekend with a bang

Good morning, Birdland!

Look, I don’t want to have a myopic view of what is happening for the Orioles, or get sucked into recency bias. But that was the best win in franchise history, right?

Paul recapped the mad 12-8 win in which the Orioles trailed by six runs at two different points in the game, hit three home runs, and scored 10 unanswered runs to shock the streaking Red Sox. It felt like a statement win, and that statement was “you can’t just push the Orioles around anymore.”

I am well aware of the standings, where the Orioles are in fifth place, 2.5 games back of these very same Red Sox in fourth. On this same date a year ago they were 8.5 games back of the nearest team in their division. Things are different this time around, and wins like Friday night exemplify that fact.

The three home runs they hit were a refreshing sight. The Orioles have only 38 homers through 46 games. That ranks 23rd in MLB. You would hope to see a spike in that number as the weather warms up and guys like Trey Mancini and Adley Rutschman find their power. That could be what finally makes the offense click on a nightly basis.

We get a double dose of Orioles baseball today, neither of which will be shown on Apple TV. The big mystery remains who is starting for the Orioles. Roster moves are definitely coming as teams get an extra player for the doubleheader, but there could be even more than that on the horizon as Brandon Hyde had to use six relievers following a poor Kyle Bradish outing last night.

All indications are that someone is coming from Norfolk to start Game 1. It won’t be Grayson Rodriguez as he just threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10 last night. So maybe we see one of Dean Kremer or Denyi Reyes? Nick Vespi won’t be up either as he just threw last night as well. The attractive options are limited.

Regardless, it’s a good day to flip the radio on, get outside to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, and wish for more progress on a five-game sweep in Boston.

Links

Orioles’ Jahmai Jones Undergoes Tommy John Surgery | MLB Trade Rumors

This is a tough blow for Jones, and his career in Baltimore. The Orioles have a number of intriguing infielders getting close to the big leagues, and Jones won’t have any time to get a jump on them.

With Adley Rutschman, the Orioles Can Hold On to Hope for a Brighter Future | SI.com

All it took to get some positive press for the Orioles was promoting their all-world catcher to the big leagues. Funny how that works! There is certainly a different buzz around the team this last week or so.

Orioles Outright Anthony Bemboom | MLB Trade Rumors

It’s possible Bemboom makes his way back to Baltimore, particularly if there is an injury to Robinson Chirinos. It’s not a bad outcome to hold onto one of the catchers that has helped the big league pitching staff improve rather dramatically so far this season.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Daniel Cabrera turns 41. Another one of the exciting arms that didn’t work out during the dark ages of Orioles baseball, Cabrera spent five years with the O’s from 2004 through 2008, accumulating a 5.05 ERA and 5.4 bWAR in that time.

Bob Kuzava (d. 2017) was born on this day in 1923. The southpaw was a member of the Orioles for two seasons, 1954-55. Across 10 total games he tossed 36 innings.

This day in O’s history

1968 - The American League is split into two divisions. The Orioles join the Eastern Division along with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, & Washington Senators.