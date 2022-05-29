Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 1:35

The Orioles can claim the series with a win over the Red Sox this afternoon. Baltimore used a big inning to earn a doubleheader split last night and more crooked numbers will be welcome today.

Trey Mancini will play left field tonight with Ryan Mountcastle at first base. Adley Rutschman will take the DH spot with Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander rounding out the outfield. Austin Hays will begin the game on the bench.

Rougned Odor will take second base with Ramón Urías at third. The Orioles on MASN twitter account shared that Odor has a .932 OPS over the last two weeks. That’s really good! Jorge Mateo will complete the infield at shortstop, and Robinson Chirinos will catch starter Bruce Zimmermann.

The Orioles will face Boston starter Nick Pivetta.

Orioles Lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini LF Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Adley Rutschman DH Rougned Odor 2B Ramón Urías 3B Robinson Chirinos C Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: LHP Bruce Zimmermann