Tuesday Bird Droppings: Another starter steps up

So, how about that Tyler Wells? Transitioning into the starting rotation after spending last season in the bullpen was a little rough to start, but he’s been getting stronger with each start. Last night the Orioles didn’t win, but Wells wasn’t the reason.

For the second straight game, Wells completed five innings before coming out. Prior to the game, manager Brandon Hyde said that Wells would probably come out after four innings. But after sailing through four innings with a low pitch count, he went back out for the fifth. He ended up giving up one run in that fifth inning, but still ended the game with an excellent line of 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K.

Wells sailed through the first three innings with 25 pitches. He retired the first ten batters before a fourth-inning single. Superstar Carlos Correa? A pop out and a strike out. Hottest player on the planet Byron Buxton? Two strikeouts.

The lone run he allowed was after a lofty double with a .060 expected batting average and an RBI single on the first really hard hit he gave up on the night.

It would have been a lot nicer if the Orioles had won. But the Tyler Wells experience is good and seems to only be getting better.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies but it’s ok if you haven’t heard of any of them. Bob McCrory turns 40 years old today. McCrory appeared in 15 games for the Orioles from 2008-09 and since it’s his birthday, I won’t mention his ERA.

Pitcher Gabe Molina (47) pitched in 20 games for the 1999 team, and Tony Arnold (63) pitched for the Orioles from 1986-87.

On this day in 1963, pitcher Buster Narum had his only at-bat with the Orioles and hit a home run. Not bad! He was optioned less than a week later.

On this day in 1992, Gregg Olson became the youngest pitcher in major league history to reach 100 saves.

In 1999, the Cuban national team beat the Orioles 12-6 at Camden Yards.