Monday Bird Droppings: Where there’s still another game in Boston

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! It was a long weekend of Orioles baseball vs the Red Sox with four game in three days. Yesterday’s loss was a bad one that saw Bruce Zimmermann give up five home runs, so it’s easy to have the weekend feel like a failure. But the Orioles also split a doubleheader on Saturday and staged an incredible comeback on Friday for the win. So there were some good things that happened this weekend up in Boston.

And the craziest part of it all is that the series isn’t over. You don’t get many five-game series, but thanks to the lockout that delayed the start of the season, it’s happening now. Tyler Wells and former Oriole Rich Hill are the starting pitchers for the fifth game of the series, which is also the rubber match. Game time is 7:10 PM.

The Orioles have two more games to play in the month of May. After tonight’s game against the Red Sox, they come home to play against the Mariners. Game one is Tuesday night. There was a chance going into this weekend that the Orioles could have a winning month of May. Unfortunately that’s no longer possible as they are 13-15 this month, so they’ll have to try again in June to have their first winning month since July 2017.

They’ll have to win the next two games to have a .500 record for the month of May. I would be ok with that as well. You don’t have to go back quite as far in Orioles history for their last full month at .500; they did that in July 2019.

Links

Cake with the Orioles and a save from his dad, Jorge López’s son celebrates 9th birthday in style: ‘He’s not going to forget this’ – Baltimore Sun

If you're in the mood to feel some emotions, I recommend this story about Jorge López and his son.

Cody Sedlock makes Major League debut - MLB.com

The line in the box score isn't impressive, but it was an exciting day nonetheless for Cody Sedlock and his family. And kind of for me, too!

Pregame notes on Vavra, Diaz, Hays, Mountcastle and more - MASN Sports

Injury notes! Terrin Vavra will begin his rehab with Aberdeen soon. Meanwhile, the Orioles hope that poor Yusniel Diaz will be ready to rehab the end of June.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. John Miller (b. 1940, d. 2020) pitched from 1962-63 and 1965-67. Mike Oquist (54), also a pitcher, was with the team from 1993-95. And Jairo Asencio (39) pitched in four games for the Orioles in 2013.

On this day in 1982, Cal Ripken Jr. played the first of 2,632 consecutive games. You may have heard of this unbreakable record before.