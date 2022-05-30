Orioles minor league recap 5/30: It’s a sweep! Dean Kremer sizzles as all O’s affiliates come out winners

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) 4

A day after suffering a tough loss to Gwinnett, the Tides piled early and loudly onto Stripers starter Touki Toussaint, scoring five in the second inning to drive him from the game. Rylan Bannon drove in three with a bases-clearing double. Then catcher Jacob Nottingham stole second and came around to score on a Richie Martin double (2-for-4 on the day). Nottingham added his own RBI in the fourth, blasting a solo home run, which undoubtedly helped his 1.108 OPS. In the eighth, Norfolk scored a couple more when Gwinnett’s Michael Tonkin lost the strike zone, walking in a run and allowing one more to score on a Bannon forceout.

In his third rehab start, Dean Kremer breezed through four innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out seven on 60 pitches. In nine innings thus far, Kremer has yet to allow a run. In relief, the recently DFA’d Logan Allen allowed four runs, but the rest of the ‘pen—Matt Vogel, Tim Naughton and Cole Uvila—was spotless.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 13, Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 2

Bowie found its offense, racking up 17 hits and 13 runs. Shortstop Jordan Westburg (#6), left fielder Andrew Daschbach and catcher Maverick Handley each had three hits and drove in three runs. César Prieto (#12) doubled, singled, and scored two. For the second day in a row, every Bowie batter reached base at least once, and eight of the nine had at least one hit.

Meanwhile, Antonio Velez (1-5, 6.69 ERA), the last-minute spring pickup from Miami, had his best start of the season. Velez threw five scoreless innings on 67 pitches. Adam Stauffer allowed two runs in two innings, and Morgan McSweeney threw two scoreless.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) 4

Darell Hernaiz (#30) had his second consecutive multi-game hit for Aberdeen in just his first week there, while first baseman Jacob Teter and catcher Connor Pavolony each drove in two runs. In just his second start since getting beaned in the face, Connor Norby (#11) singled twice and stole a base. Colton Cowser (#4) went 0-for-2, but he walked three times.

Justin Armbruester (2-0) allowed one run on two hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two. Jake Lyons allowed three runs in 1.2 innings, but Jake Prizina and Clayton McGinness were unscathed. The IronBirds are 31-12.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 14, Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) 6

Delmarva flipped the script on the 31-14 RiverDogs on Sunday. Shorebirds pitching wasn’t outstanding, but Charleston's was worse: Delmarva scored ten runs in the first four innings alone. It was a monster day for the Isaacs: Bellony hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with four RBIs and a walk, and De Leon drove in three and walked twice. Newly promoted second baseman Roberto Martínez homered and drove in three runs.

Moisés Chace threw two and allowed two runs, Conor Grady threw four innings and allowed two more. Daniel Lloyd threw two scoreless, and Hugo Beltrán allowed two runs in one inning.

There are no scheduled games for Monday.