Monday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10

It may be best if we just act like Sunday’s game didn’t happen. Nothing went particularly well, and the final scoreline was a tad, well, embarrassing. So, let’s move on.

If the Orioles want to clinch a .500 record in the month of May, they need to win their final two games of the month. That includes the finale to this odd five-game set in Beantown tonight.

Tyler Wells has quietly had a solid season in the rotation. The righty got through five innings in his most recent outing while allowing just two runs on five hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. He has done a nice job of throwing strikes, but he doesn’t miss many bats either. It can be a touch balance to strike. Even still, it makes sense for the Orioles to keep trotting him out there to see if he can add length and a few more K’s.

It’s an off day for Cedric Mullins, his first since May 19, when he started the day on the bench before playing the final three innings.

Adley Rutschman is back behind the plate after a DH day on Sunday. The rookie remains in search of his first career RBI and home run. For efficiency sake, let’s take care of both of those tonight, yeah?

Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays, RF Trey Mancini, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, LF Ramón Urías, 3B Adley Rutschman, C Jorge Mateo, SS Ryan McKenna, CF Chris Owings, 2B

Tyler Wells, RHP (1-4, 4.30 ERA)

Red Sox Starting Lineup

Enrique Hernández, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Franchy Cordero, 1B Christian Vázquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Rich Hill, LHP (1-2, 3.86 ERA)