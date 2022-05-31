Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Mariners, 7:05

Finally, it’s time again for someone new.

After playing 15 straight games against American League East opponents, the last five of which came in one series with Boston, the Orioles will step outside of the division to take on the Seattle Mariners, kickstarting a three-game series and their first of the year against Martin Crane’s favorite team.

Seattle, which comes in at 20-28, will hand the ball to George Kirby. The 24-year-old rookie is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA across four starts, the last of which saw him allow four runs on eight hits in five innings against the Athletics on May 24.

Baltimore will go with Bryan Baker, who is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA. Baker has pitched primarily in relief this season and will make his first start since May 12, when he threw 2.1 shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out three in a 3-2 win against the Cardinals.

Mariners lineup

1. Jesse Winker DH

2. Ty France 1B

3. Julio Rodriguez CF

4. J.P. Crawford SS

5. Eugenio Suarez 3B

6. Adam Frazier 2B

7. Dylan Moore LF

8. Taylor Trammell RF

9. Cal Raleigh C

SP George Kirby

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins CF

2. Trey Mancini DH

3. Anthony Santander RF

4. Austin Hays LF

5. Adley Rutschman C

6. Ryan Mountcastle 1B

7. Rougned Odor 2B

8. Ramon Urias 3B

9. Jorge Mateo SS

SP Bryan Baker