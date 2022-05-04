Orioles minor league recap 5/4: Tides pick up the pace late to earn victory

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Nashville (Brewers) 4

Down 4-2 through three innings, the Tides fought back with two runs in the eighth and then two more in the ninth to take care of the Sounds.

Rylan Bannon had a game-tying RBI single in the eighth, and added an insurance run with a single in the ninth. Patrick Dorrian had the go-ahead single in the eighth, and Robert Neustrom had an RBI double in the ninth.

Neustrom’s double was his second of the game, and he finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs. Bannon had the two hits in the final two innings for Norfolk, which went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Mike Baumann walked three but struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief, and Matt Vogel got the win with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Box

Double-A: Harrisburg (Nationals) 6, Bowie Baysox 5

The Senators and Baysox battled in a back-and-forth game that saw Harrisburg go ahead for good in the top of the eighth on a Taylor Gushue home run.

Despite the loss, some high-ranking players impressed. Gunnar Henderson, the team’s third-ranked prospect, went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, raising his average and OPS to .279 and .941, respectively. Adley Rutschman went only 1-for-4, but the hit was his first double of the season, and he also scored a pair of runs.

J.D. Mundy also went deep for the Baysox, while Ryan Watson struck out six in 5.2 innings of work but also allowed five hits.

Box

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Brooklyn (Mets) 1

Two runs in the seventh and then one in the eighth gave the IronBirds a come-from-behind victory over the Cyclones.

Offense was at a premium as Aberdeen managed five hits, two coming from No. 11 prospect Connor Norby. Norby had a triple in addition to an eighth-inning double that brought in the go-ahead run. No. 4 prospect Colton Cowser went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, and No. 7 prospect Coby Mayo was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Starter Jean Pinto allowed one run in four innings, while Ignacio Feliz pitched five scoreless innings of relief.

Box

Low-A: Columbia (Royals) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

The Shorebirds took a 3-0 lead, but four runs in the second were enough to lift the Fireflies to the victory.

Luis Valdez and Darell Hernaiz each had three hits, with Hernaiz’s day lifting his average to .338. Daniel Federman struck out eight in four innings of work but allowed four runs, while Daniel Lloyd and Alex Pham each pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Box

Wednesday’s scheduled games: