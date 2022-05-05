Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles finally had a blowout win

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

It’s always a good morning when the Orioles won the night before. And even better when it’s not a win that fans had to sweat through.

Last night’s game was one of the few that fell into that category for the 2022 Orioles. Their nine-run offensive attack, all of which came in the third and fourth innings against former Oriole Dylan Bundy, paced them to a fairly low-stress 9-4 win over the Twins. Check out Stacey’s recap to relive all the fun, and don’t forget to vote in the Most Birdland Player poll.

It was only the second time this year that the O’s won a game by five runs. And the previous time it happened — a 5-0 win over the Yankees on April 17 — the game was a scoreless tie until the bottom of the eighth inning, so it wasn’t what you’d call an easy win. The Birds seemed to be on their way to a laugher this past Sunday when they built up a 9-1 lead over the Red Sox, but J.D. Martinez’s ninth-inning grand slam made even that game a bit tighter than hoped.

Granted, last night’s game wasn’t totally drama-free. Kyle Bradish nearly squandered a 6-0 lead, bailed out only by a scorched line drive hitting a runner for the final out. But in the fourth inning, the O’s rebuilt a five-run lead that they never relinquished, allowing them to cruise to victory for the last half of the game. No fuss, no muss.

It’s a rare feeling as an Orioles fan. But I could definitely get used to it.

Orioles’ offense perks up for two innings in 9-4 win (updated) - School of Roch

Fun fact from last night’s game: the Orioles turned five double plays, tying a club record. What, they couldn’t have let one more runner reach base in the eighth or ninth to try to break the record? Missed opportunity, Orioles.

Mountcastle has overcome a slow start before - Steve Melewski

I’m sure Ryan Mountcastle’s final season numbers will turn out fine, but...has he ever considered not getting off to a slow start?

Orioles’ Ellis has season-ending shoulder surgery; Nevin feels better; Support for Caps - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Chris Ellis’s 2022 season is over barely after it began. That’s a bummer for a guy who was finally getting a shot in the majors at age 29 in his seventh organization.

Rapid Questions with Tyler Wells | Baltimore Orioles

In a rapid-fire Q&A, Tyler Wells says that he’d want to be played in a movie by Channing Tatum. Only after Channing is finished starring in my biopic, Tyler. Wait your turn.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Only one Oriole in history was born on this date: the late right-hander Chuck Locke (b. 1932, d. 2015), whose entire MLB career consisted of two appearances for the 1955 Orioles.

On this date last year, John Means threw a freaking no-hitter. I still can’t believe that happened. Means’ historic domination of the Mariners — in which the only baserunner he allowed was on a strikeout/wild pitch, with the runner then being caught stealing — was the Orioles’ first solo no-hitter in 51 years. Sadly, Means’ Tommy John surgery last week means he won’t be able to repeat the feat this season.

Speaking of no-hitters, the Orioles were on the wrong end of one on this date in 1962, when Angels rookie Bo Belinsky pulled off the feat in just his fourth major league start. Belinsky struck out nine and overcame some wildness — walking four and plunking two — in keeping the Orioles out of the hit column.