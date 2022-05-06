Orioles minor league recap 5/6: Rutschman and Hall say farewell to Bowie

Triple-A: Nashville (Brewers) 4, Norfolk Tides 3 F/10

The Tides failed to plate the designated runner in the top of the 10th and Nashville took advantage. The Tides held a one-run lead before Matt Vogel coughed up a run and Cole Uvila surrendered the final blow. Zac Lowther allowed two runs in just 2.2 innings and Marcos Diplán tossed two scoreless frames.

Rylan Bannon got Norfolk on the board with a two-run shot in the second inning. The blast marked his third home run of the season and his bases-loaded walk in the fifth gave him all three Norfolk RBIs. Bannon finished 2-for-4.

DJ Stewart added two knocks from the designated hitter slot and Yusniel Diaz finished 1-for-4 on the night. Ryan McKenna went hitless but worked two walks and Jahmai Jones finished 1-for-4.

Double-A: Harrisburg (Nationals) 6, Bowie Baysox 1

Bowie struck first with a run in the third inning but never scored again. Adley Rutschman motored home on a wild pitch to get the Baysox on the board (what can’t he do!?). Rutschman finished the game 2-for-4 and also worked a walk. He accounted for half of Bowie’s base hits.

Jordan Westburg finished 1-for-3 but also walked twice. Greg Cullen added a single to go 1-for-4. Bowie worked 11 walks on the evening with J.D. taking three and Hudson Haskin drawing two free passes. Gunnar Henderson finished 0-for-4 but did reach base via, well you know, a walk.

D.L. Hall only walked one batter in 3.2 innings but did allow a pair of runs. Hall cruised through two clean innings and stranded a pair of runners in the third. The O’s top left-handed prospect allowed a single and an RBI-double before being pulled in the fourth. Hall struck out six and threw a whopping 47 of 59 pitches for strikes.

The Orioles announced on Thursday that both Rutschman and Hall would move to Triple-A. The move makes sense for Hall after he started yesterday, and Rutschman clearly has little to prove at Bowie. The move puts the duo and fellow top prospect Grayson Rodriguez just one level from Baltimore.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Brooklyn (Mets) 1

Coby Mayo led the charge with two of Aberdeen’s five hits. Mayo doubled in a run in the top of the first and drove in Colton Cowser for a second time with a single in the sixth. Cowser finished 1-3 and also worked a walk. Jacob Teeter plated Mayo with a sacrifice fly in the first and Billy Cook capped the night with a solo shot in the seventh.

Justin Armbruester, Noah Denoyer and Nick Roth kept Brooklyn in check all night. Armbruester struck out seven in just four innings and Denoyer allowed the only run of the game.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 11, Columbia (Royals) 8

The Shorebirds exploded with an eight run third inning. Ryan Higgins cleared the bases with a three-run triple after RBI singles by Creed Willems and Davis Tavarez. Delmarva scored three runs via bases-loaded walks throughout the game.

The first four Delmarva pitchers allowed at least one run but Preston Price worked two scoreless innings to pick up the save. Kelvin LaRoche recorded the win after striking out four in 2.1 innings.

