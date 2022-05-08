Orioles minor league recap 5/8: It was Grayson Rodriguez night for Norfolk

Triple-A: Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 1, Norfolk Tides 0

It was Grayson Rodriguez night for the Tides, and he was reunited with fellow top prospect Adley Rutschman. After a rough go in his last start, he bounced back well tonight. In 5.1 innings, Rodriguez threw a season-high 82 pitches with just two hits allowed. He struck out five and walked three, a little high. He exited the game with runners on base via a single and four-pitch walk, both of whom teammate Isaac Mattson stranded.

The lone run given up by the Tides was by Big Mike Baumann in the 8th inning. Baumann started with a 1-2-3 seventh inning but gave up three singles in the eighth, leading to one run.

Just for fun, here’s a clip of Rodriguez picking off Jonathan Davis after Davis hit a leadoff single in the first inning:

Grayson Rodriguez rarely lets runners on base, but when he does, he’s got a pickoff move to take care of it. pic.twitter.com/VevNllUEM0 — Locked On Orioles (@LockedOnOrioles) May 8, 2022

The offense was almost non-existent in this game. Only Jahmai Jones had much to contribute with three singles and a stolen base. Rutschman went 1-for-4 and Richie Martin had a double. That’s it.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox vs. Harrisburg Senators - PPD

After Friday’s rainout, the Baysox were scheduled for a doubleheader yesterday. That was also rained out, so they’ll try again today with another doubleheader.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds vs. Brooklyn Cyclones - PPD

Like their big brothers in double-A, the IronBirds had a doubleheader rained out yesterday and will play another doubleheader today.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Columbia Fireflies (Royals) 4

It was a very good night for Shorebirds’ starter Shane Davis. Davis, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, pitched six shutout innings with just three hits and one walk. He racked up seven strikeouts in the win.

The Shorebirds’ offense was lead by Darell Hernaiz, who had a single and a triple, and Ryan Higgins, who had two hits including his first home run. But the offense was majorly helped out by the Fireflies themselves, who committed six(!) errors.

Box Score

Sunday’s Schedules Games and Starters