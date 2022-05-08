Sunday afternoon Orioles doubleheader game thread: vs. Royals, 1:35 (Game 2 TBD)

The Orioles and Royals will finally start the series after two washouts. The teams will play a doubleheader today followed by a makeup game tomorrow afternoon. Baltimore can clinch the series with a sweep today.

Jordan Lyles will start the first game with Bruce Zimmermann slated to pitch game two. The Orioles bumped back Tyler Wells until Monday to provide the converted starter an extra day of rest.

The Birds will face Zack Greinke in the first game with Daniel Lynch scheduled to start later this afternoon. Greinke holds an impressive 2.57 ERA but has yet to pick up a win in five starts this year.

The usual suspects of Mullins, Hays and Santander will handle the outfield for Baltimore in Game 1. Ryan Mountcastle will play first base with Trey Mancini serving as the designated hitter. Jorge Mateo will take his routine place at shortstop with Ramón Urías at third and Rougned Odor playing second. Anthony Bemboom will catch the first game.

Brandon Hyde noted that Tyler Nevin would be set to play in Game 2 if his groin felt well enough in warmups. We can expect to see Robinson Chirinos behind the dish and possibly even a Chris Owings sighting. Travis Lakins Sr. has been recalled and will serve as the 27th man. Lefty Logan Allen will be in the bullpen.

Game 1 Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini DH Anthony Santander RF Austin Hays LF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Rougned Odor 2B Ramón Urías 3B Anthony Bemboom C Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Jordan Lyles