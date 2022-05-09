Monday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Royals, 12:05

In the meme-heavy parlance of today’s Internet, the Orioles and Royals meeting up with one another has been a lot like the different Spider-Mans pointing at each other. They are not mirror images, but they are kindred spirits. Two not particularly good teams, vying to win a series against a team they probably feel like is beneath them. Today’s game will allow the winning team to indulge that belief a little bit longer.

Games that take place in unusual circumstances feel like they are pre-wired to have something strange happen in them. This one is certainly unusual. Today was supposed to be an off day. Since there was rain on Friday and Saturday, that turned into a doubleheader yesterday and now this weekday afternoon game, scheduled on short notice, where both teams have to get out of town afterwards.

The original plan for this series would have had today’s Royals starter, Carlos Hernández, starting on Friday night. The Orioles starter, Tyler Wells, was supposed to start on Saturday night. Sometimes guys benefit from a little extra rest and sometimes they don’t benefit from having their usual routine thrown off. Even more unusual!

So far this season, it feels like every game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been unusual as it is. The Wall combined with baseballs that seem to have been deadened by both design and the newly-introduced humidors just make everything weird. It’s been on display in this series in yesterday’s cooler doubleheader. It’s still not going to be warm today, although at least the sun should be out the whole time.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - CF Trey Mancini - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Austin Hays - LF Ryan Mountcastle - DH Rougned Odor - 2B Tyler Nevin - 3B Anthony Bemboom - C Jorge Mateo - SS

After yesterday’s doubleheader, the Orioles have finally gotten a fourth player above league-average in hitting. Mountcastle is over the 100 OPS+ mark now, along with Mullins, Santander, and Hays. This is going to be a more interesting team if more than a couple of bats can be alive at once. Perhaps next, Mancini and Mateo can get hot for a few straight series and get themselves over the mark as well. A guy can dream.

Royals lineup

Bobby Witt Jr. - 3B Andrew Benintendi - LF Salvador Pérez - DH Ryan O’Hearn - 1B Hunter Dozier - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B MJ Melendez - C Michael A. Taylor - CF Nicky Lopez - SS

One thing I have not enjoyed in this series is watching Witt play against the Orioles while Adley Rutschman remains in the minors. The triceps injury Rutschman suffered in spring training is the biggest reason why that is the case, so I get it. No one is at fault. But this annoys me anyway. At least after this series we won’t see the Royals again for a while and I won’t have to think about Witt - and hopefully, the next Orioles homestand will see Rutschman make his debut.