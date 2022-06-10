Orioles minor league recap 6/10: Westburg notches first Triple-A homer

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 4 — Game 1, F/7

Jordan Westburg watched Gunnar Henderson homer in the first inning on Wednesday and figured he would give it a go last night. Westburg hit his first Triple-A home run—a two run shot—in the top of the first last night. Westburg finished 3-for-4 with his second double in as many games and three RBIs. Henderson worked a pair of walks and scored twice.

Jacob Nottingham launched his eighth homer of the season and also took a walk. Kyle Stowers plated Henderson and Westburg with a double in the seventh.

Denyi Reyes started and allowed three runs in 3.1 innings. Reyes struck out three but allowed a pair of homers. Isaac Mattson did not allow a run in an inning and one third.

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 3— Game 2, F/7

Westburg’s reward was a seat on the bench for the second game of the doubleheader. Gunnar Henderson played short, Rylan Bannon took third, Shed Long Jr. played second, Terrin Vavra DH’d and Richie Martin played center field. Long Jr. led the way with a pair of hits and a run batted in.

Henderson finished 1-for-4 with a single and an RBI. Martin tripled, and Bannon also reached base. Kyle Stowers finished 0-for-3 but took a walk.

Kevin Smith walked four, allowed three runs and failed to complete the fourth inning. Blaine Knight shined in relief.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 6, Bowie Baysox 4

Cesar Prieto notched his first Double-A home run with a solo homer in the first. Joey Ortiz led the charge with three hits—two doubles—and three RBIs. No other Bowie player recorded a multi-hit game.

Ryan Watson struck out eight over four innings but also allowed three earned runs. Watson walked three and allowed a solo home run.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 1

Colton Cowser finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a pair of walks and four runs scored. It doesn’t get much better from the leadoff spot, folks. Coby Mayo and Connor Pavolony both went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Pavolony added his first triple of the season. Davis Tavarez also went 2-for-4.

Houston Roth started and limited Brooklyn to just one run over four innings, but Jean Pinto was the star of the night on the mound. Pinto only allowed one hit and struck out seven in four innings of relief.

Low-A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) 14, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

The wheels fell off late in this one with Delmarva allowing six runs in the eighth inning. Brayan Hernandez led the charge for Delmarva with a homer, walk and two runs scored. Frederick Bencosme went 3-for-5 with three singles.

Box scores for Thursday’s can be found here.

