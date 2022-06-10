Friday night Orioles game thread: at Royals, 8:10

Adley Rutschman will return to the lineup tonight after a pinch-hit flyout in the eighth inning last night. The Orioles will look to even the series after a 7-5 loss last night in Kansas City.

Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays will man the outfield with Ryan Mountcastle serving as the designated hitter. Trey Mancini will bat second and play first base. Jorge Mateo will bat ninth and play shortstop with Rougned Odor to his left and Ramón Urías at third base.

Bruce Zimmermann will look to keep the ball in the ballpark after allowing 12 home runs in his last five starts. The lefty allowed five runs on 10 hits his last time out against Cleveland. Baltimore will face Royals’ starter Jonathan Heasley. Heasley has walked 18 batters in just 25.1 innings this season.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Trey Mancini 1B Anthony Santander LF Austin Hays RF Ryan Mountcastle DH Rougned Odor 2B Adley Rutschman C Ramón Urías 3B Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: LHP Bruce Zimmermann