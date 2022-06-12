Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Royals, 2:10

The Orioles-Royals series so far has been one where the O’s seem to go as far as their starting pitcher will take them. Up this afternoon as they try to grab a split on the way out of town is Dean Kremer, making just his second start of the season.

Kremer’s first start did not end well for him. There is room for improvement. Whether he is able to make that improvement, well, that’s what we’ll find out today. He’s not anticipated to go very deep into the game, with manager Brandon Hyde indicating that Kremer’s pitch count will be capped at about 85 pitches and he could be lifted sooner if his early innings are high-stress. Keegan Akin is expected to pitch multiple innings behind Kremer.

More interesting for me in this game is whether Adley Rutschman is going to be able to build on yesterday’s three-hit effort. A sustained hot streak to overcome some of the early struggles for Rutschman would really do a lot to make Orioles fans - or at least this Orioles fan - better about the rest of the season.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - RF Trey Mancini - 1B Anthony Santander - LF Austin Hays - RF Adley Rutschman - C Ryan Mountcastle - DH Rougned Odor - 2B Tyler Nevin - 3B Richie Martin - SS

Royals lineup

Whit Merrifield - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF Bobby Witt Jr. - SS Salvador Perez - C MJ Melendez - DH Hunter Dozier - RF Carlos Santana - 1B Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Michael A. Taylor - CF

Pitching for the Royals is Brad Keller, who has been their best starter to date by ERA, at least among those who’ve been pitching the whole season so far. The Orioles have simply not made the Royals look like the team that’s got the worst ERA in the AL so far in this series. It would be nice if they could rack up a blowout somehow. You know I’m not holding my breath.