Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are finally playing the Blue Jays

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! The Orioles started off their weekend in a rough way, losing Thursday and Friday to the worst team in the American League, the Kansas City Royals. But they finished strong with wins on Saturday and Sunday to split the series ahead of their trip to Toronto to play the Blue Jays four times this week.

Yesterday’s game got off to a great start, with the Orioles jumping out to the 7-0 lead. But the bullpen wasn’t at its best and they made things dicey near the end. The Orioles won 10-7 but the Royals had the tying run at the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings. Check out yesterday’s recap to get the full details and vote on Most Birdland Player. And while you’re there, give a warm welcome to the newest CC writer, John Beers. We’re glad to have him!

The road trip continue today as the Orioles start their series against the Blue Jays. Weirdly, this will be the first time the two teams play each other this year. In June! They were supposed to start the season together, so that explains part of it. But it’s still weird. The Orioles have already played the Yankees 13 times!

The team will look a little different while it’s up north, though we don’t know exactly how just yet. Canada requires all players who travel to their country to be vaccinated, so any players who aren’t will have to miss the series.

Players who aren’t vaccinated will be placed on the restricted list, and teams can call up players to fill the empty spot. Players replacing a restricted player don’t need to be on the team’s 40-man and they do not have to pass through waivers to go back to the minors. So basically, anything goes.

Links

Kyle Stowers, Orioles prospect, joins taxi squad - MLB.com

We're likely to see the major league debut of Kyle Stowers this week in Toronto, necessitated by the fact that several Orioles are expected to be placed on the restricted list due to Canada's vaccination requirement. It's a weird circumstance for a top 10 prospect to make his debut, but Stowers has an OPS over .900 this year so it's hard to say he hasn't earned a chance.

Kjerstad shares emotions from playing in his first game - MASN sports

Heston Kjerstad has been through a lot since he was drafted in 2020. But he's finally back on the baseball field and happy to be there. We're happy too, Heston!

For Orioles’ John Means, recovery from Tommy John surgery means more time with family and renewed hunger – Baltimore Sun

Andy Kostka caught up with John Means in his hometown of Kansas City and has a nice story on his recovery and his current status.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies.

It is the birthday of Tom Gastall, a catcher for the Orioles who sadly passed away in 1956 at the age of 24. Gastall played for the Orioles from 1955-56. The Orioles signed him in 1955 and he played a back up role in both seasons. During the 1956 season he bought a personal airplane. On September 19th he first got a single in the ninth inning of a game, then decided to take his plane out.

On his return trip from the eastern shore, Gastall’s plane crashed into the Chesapeake Bay. What a sad end to such a young man. You can read all about Gastall’s life at SABR.org.

Also born on this day is Ernie Whitt, whose 15 year career came to an end with 35 games with the 1991 Orioles. Today he celebrates his 70th birthday.

It’s also the birthday of former Oriole and current Pedro Strop, who pitched for the team from 2011-2013 before being traded to the Cubs along with Jake Arrieta. Strop pitched for the Cubs from the time of that trade through the start of the 2021 season. He was was last seen playing winter ball this past season with the Leones del Escogido. Strop turns 37 years old today.

On this day in 1999, the Orioles scored the most runs in franchise history with a 22-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Cal Ripken led the way with six hits, including two home runs. Six hits! Wild. Mike Mussina not only pitched seven innings and gave up just one run, he had two hits and three RBI. He knocked in more runs than he allowed! The rest of the team didn’t even need to be there.