Tuesday Bird Droppings: Glimpses of the future in an otherwise gloomy loss

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

That Orioles game last night was, to use a technical term, a total stinkfest.

The O’s began their season series against the Blue Jays and quickly wished they hadn’t, getting thoroughly trounced in an ugly 11-1 loss in Toronto. It was hard to tell which was worse: a pitching staff that served up 11 runs and 19 (nineteen!) hits, or an offense that managed just one run of its own. That kind of ugly performance was truly a team effort.

Still, if you’re looking for a silver lining, the Orioles provided one in the top of the seventh inning. With Adley Rutschman on base after a single, Kyle Stowers — making his MLB debut — smoked a double for his first major league hit, bringing Rutschman home. That’s a 24-year-old rookie, the Orioles’ #1 prospect, being driven in by another 24-year-old rookie, the Orioles’ #8 prospect.

You love to see it. And it’s something Orioles fans hope they’ll be seeing for years and years to come — and in games that actually matter, not 10-run blowout losses. “Stowers drives in Rutschman” is a phrase I could get used to hearing. Or “Rutschman drives in Gunnar Henderson.” Or “Henderson drives in Stowers and Jordan Westburg and Terrin Vavra.” Or...well, you get the idea. The Orioles’ lineup could soon be full of exciting young prospects, and last night gave us just the smallest taste.

There’s still a long way to go, as last night’s final score indicates. But better times certainly appear to be ahead for an Orioles team that’s gradually adding more and more talent.

Links

More on Stowers and Garcia joining Orioles - School of Roch

Stowers’ initial big league stint will likely last only this one series before Anthony Santander returns, but maybe he’ll hit like eight homers in these four games and make it impossible to send him back down.

Making good use of between starts prep, Carlos Tavera having big year for Aberdeen - Blog

The Orioles must have seen something they liked in Carlos Tavera to make him the only pitcher they drafted in the first 10 rounds last year. So far, he’s rewarding their faith.

Orioles prospect Creed Willems gives off serious Kenny Powers vibes. But it’s his glasses that have made the difference at Delmarva. - Maximizing Playoff Odds

Willems got off to a poor start, but things began to click as soon as he started wearing glasses. That’s not Kenny Powers. That’s Ricky Vaughn.

John Angelos reiterates Orioles won't leave Baltimore - BaltimoreBaseball.com

We thought the Orioles-moving-to-Nashville story had died years ago, but the Lou Angelos lawsuit brought it up again. John Angelos is now vehemently quashing the rumors again.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Not a single Orioles player in history was born on this day. Best I can tell, there’s nobody even in the O’s minor league system with a June 14 birthday, so that drought won’t end soon anytime soon...unless the O’s trade for Bobby Witt Jr. (who turns 22 today).

The Orioles’ last win on this date came in 2017, when they scored nine unanswered runs to come back from an early deficit and beat the White Sox, 10-6. The O’s torched former Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez for eight runs (five earned) in five innings, including a Welington Castillo grand slam. Trey Mancini had three hits and scored three runs.

The O’s have a habit of hitting extra-inning home runs on June 14. In 1970, Dave May blasted a walkoff two-run shot in the 10th to beat the Athletics, making a winner of Jim Palmer, who threw 10 strong innings. In 1972, the O’s again beat the A’s in 10 innings, this time in Oakland, on a Bobby Grich solo shot off Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter. And in 1974, Pat Kelly’s walkoff three-run blast toppled the Brewers in 11 innings, 8-5.

And on this date in 1985, legendary Orioles manager Earl Weaver returned as skipper of the club — less than three years after his retirement — taking over for the fired Joe Altobelli. The O’s celebrated his return with a 9-3 rout of the Brewers, featuring a Jim Dwyer four-RBI performance and a Storm Davis complete game.