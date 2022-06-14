Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07

The Orioles’ first matchup against the Blue Jays last night didn’t exactly go as hoped. Pitiful pitching and horrible hitting make for a bad combination, as it turns out.

Well, there’s nothing to do but get back on that horse and try again in game two. Let’s just take a quick peek at the Orioles’ lineup tonight, and...

...oh. Huh. That’s, um, definitely a lineup, all right. It has nine batters and everything. Certainly fits the rulebook definition.

It’s just not what you’d call a great lineup. With Ramon Urias on the injured list, Anthony Santander on the restricted list, and Trey Mancini out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch last night, the Orioles’ already thin depth is getting stretched even further. Beyond the top three in that lineup — or maybe top four, depending on whether you think Rutschman is heating up — it’s a pretty unintimidating crew. Worse yet, with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, Kyle Stowers is getting the night off, despite being arguably the lone bright spot in Monday’s contest with his first major league hit and RBI. Stowers had a .926 OPS in 54 PAs against lefties in the minors this year, so I’m not sure why he’s already being relegated to a platoon role.

But this is baseball. Bad teams with bad lineups beat good teams with good lineups more often than you’d expect. Maybe it’ll happen tonight.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

RF Austin Hays

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Adley Rutschman

3B Tyler Nevin

LF Ryan McKenna

SS Jorge Mateo

C Robinson Chirinos

2B Richie Martin

RHP Jordan Lyles

Blue Jays lineup:

DH George Springer

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

RF Teoscar Hernandez

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

CF Raimel Tapia

3B Matt Chapman

C Gabriel Moreno

2B Cavan Biggio

LHP Yusei Kikuchi