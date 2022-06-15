Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Toronto, 7:07.

I’m going to be honest guys... I’m worried about Bruce Zimmermann. Zimmermann has allowed 14 home runs in his last six starts. That number does not exactly inspire confidence entering a matchup against guys like Vlad Jr. or George Springer.

The home run barrage has come after Zimmermann allowed only one long ball in his first six starts. The 27-year-old has struggled with his command but will have another opportunity to right the ship tonight.

Kyle Stowers will reenter the lineup after sitting last night. Stowers picked up his first hit and first RBI in his debut against the Jays on Monday. Adley Rutschman, still without a major league RBI, should have a few opportunities from the cleanup spot tonight.

Stowers will join Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna in the outfield with Cedric Mullins slotted as the designated hitter. Jorge Mateo will return to shortstop after making an extremely impressive barehand play last night. Richier Martin will be the odd man out with Tyler Nevin playing third and Rougned Odor taking second.

Ryan Mountcastle will play first base with Trey Mancini out of the lineup once again after a HBP on Monday. Robinson Chirinos will be available off the bench after delivering a pair of doubles last night. Anthony Santander and Keegan Akin remain in the United States.

Baltimore will face right-hander José Berríos.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins DH Austin Hays RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Adley Rutschman C Rougned Odor 2B Tyler Nevin 3B Kyle Stowers LF Jorge Mateo SS Ryan McKenna CF

Starter: LHP Bruce Zimmermann