Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 6:05

Dean Kremer faces off against highly rated rookie Shane Baz in tonight’s game between the Orioles and Rays. The game is scheduled an hour earlier than usual to accommodate the postgame Flo Rida concert. Is there a loyal contingent of Flo Rida fans who are going to bump up tonight’s attendance? I guess we will see.

If you’re not sure how Baz is pronounced, it rhymes with Oz, as in the Wizard of. In fact, according to Baseball Reference, Baz’s nickname is Wizard of Baz, which I kind of love. I don’t know where B-R gets their nicknames though, they say Adley Rutschman’s nickname is Clutchman.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) 1B

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Austin Hays (R) LF

5. Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

6. Adley Rutschman (S) C

7. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

8. Tyler Nevin (R) 3B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Dean Kremer (RHP)

Rays lineup

1. Vidal Brujan (S) 2B

2. Yandy Diaz (R) DH

3. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

4. Randy Arozarena (R) LF

5. Harold Ramirez (R) RF

6. Brett Phillips (L) CF

7. Isaac Paredes (R) 3B

8. Taylor Walls (S) SS

9. Rene Pinto (R) C

SP: Shane Baz (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!