Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 4:05

On Friday night, the Orioles silenced the Tampa Bay bats before Flo Rida took the stage in centerfield. Meet the 2022 Orioles: random guys making unexpected strong stands (Dean Kremer), dudes beginning to come into themselves as players (Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge López), new prospects changing game outcomes (Adley Rutschman).

Today another O’s newbie pitcher looks to get a grip on his season. For a few quick starts after Kyle Bradish was promoted to the Majors on April 29th, he made big-league pitching look easy. His dazzling 11-K masterpiece in St. Louis on May 11 remains a season highlight. But it’s been a little rocky for Bradish since: he’s 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA, having given up 5+ runs in three of his last five starts and failed to get through five innings since May 21st. Command has been an issue, as he’s averaging 3.64 walks and over two home runs a game (maybe it’s that same darn slippery ball that’s been giving pitchers issues? Well, it wasn’t an issue for Dean Kramer last night).

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is having success in turning their young lefty, Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 1.45 ERA) into a starter. Over seven starts dating back to May 9th Springs has a 1.72 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and has held opposing hitters to a measly .197 average. Springs last saw the Orioles on May 21st, when Tampa Bay came to Baltimore: he struck out seven in 5.2 shutout innings.

Tampa Bay is reeling from injuries, and 1-6 so far over their last three series. But Springs v. Bradish looks to be a tough matchup for Baltimore. Plus the Rays are bringing their A lineup, at least at the top of the order, with Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, and Ji-Man Choi slotted in. For the Orioles, Cedric Mullins and Rougned Odor get the day off and Ryan McKenna and Richie Martin the day in. Some offensive contributions from those guys would be nice.

Let’s go O’s

Orioles lineup

Austin Hays DH Trey Mancini RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander LF Tyler Nevin 3B Ryan McKenna CF Robinson Chirinos C Jorge Mateo SS Richie Martin 2B

Tampa Bay lineup