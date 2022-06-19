Orioles minor league recap 6/19: Aberdeen throws a combined no-hitter

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets 13, Norfolk Tides 8

This is the second night in a row that Syracuse scored double digit runs against Norfolk, but this game was actually tied going into the 10th inning before things blew up. Cody Sedlock gave up four runs in four innings to start the game, but some good work by Cameron Bishop (3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R) kept the team in the game.

Unfortunately Cole Uvila wasn’t up to the task in extra innings as in the 10th he surrendered four runs and, among other things, walked four batters.

Eight runs scored is impressive but no one Tide prospect had a standout performance. Kyle Stowers did reach base three times on a single and two walks. Rylan Bannon singled and walked three times. Gunnar Henderson doubled in six plate appearances and Jordan Westburg picked up a single and a walk. Henderson also uncharacteristically struck out three times.

Two batters at the bottom of the order did pretty well for themselves: Cadyn Grenier singled twice and Patrick Dorrian hit two doubles.

Box Score

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) 8, Bowie Baysox 5

The Baysox went into the eighth inning winning 5-2, but the relief corps spoiled a fine outing by starter Zach Peek. Peek pitched six innings with two runs allowed. He only gave up four hits and one walk, while striking out 5. Three relief pitchers undid all that in a hurry, giving up six runs over the final two innings.

On offense, it was a big night for Adam Hall, who hit two doubles and three RBI. The other runs were knocked in on a two-run single by Andrew Daschbach. Daschbach went 2-for-4; he and Hall were the only two batters with multiple hits.

Caesar Prieto doubled in five trips and Joey Ortiz got a single and a walk. Hudson Haskin went 0-for-4.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 0

No hitter alert! The IronBirds’ pitching staff continued to impress, starting tonight with Peter Van Loon. Van Loon pitched five no-hit innings with two walks and six strikeouts. His no-hitter compadres were Daniel Lloyd (3 IP, 1 BB) and Xavier Moore (1 IP, 1 HBP). Well done to all of them!

On offense, it was another big night for Colton Cowser. Cowser homered in the first inning and went on to have a three-hit day with two RBI and two runs scored. His OPS is now up to .818 on the year, with that number over .900 over the past four weeks.

The other five runs to score in the game all came in the third inning thanks to four RBI singles. Cowser knocked in Connor Norby, who had tripled to start the inning. It was a one-hit day for Norby. Darell Hernaiz reached base twice via walk and single, and he stole a base. Coby Mayo, who went 0-for-5, was the only Aberdeen hitter not to reach base.

Box Score

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 9, Delmarva Shorebirds 6

It was a night to forget for Delmarva’s pitchers. Starting pitcher Edgar Portes gave up four runs in just four innings, with two home runs and four walks. Each of the two relief pitchers also gave up runs in the loss.

Things were better for the offense. Heston Kjerstad had another great night, with a single and two doubles in five plate appearances. Kjerstad knocked two runs and scored one and his batting average is now up to .381.

Leadoff batter Mishael Deson reached base twice with a walk and a single, while Stiven Acevedo had the team’s only home run in the game.

Box Score

