Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 1:35

The Orioles have scratched scheduled starter Jordan Lyles and replaced him with recent waiver claim Austin Voth. Lyles is out with a stomach virus, and Baltimore hopes that he can return soon after the off day tomorrow.

Voth gets the nod after three relief outings during his brief Orioles tenure. The righty does have starting pitching experience but has not thrown more than two innings in an outing this year. Three innings feels like the max here.

Cedric Mullins is back in the starting lineup after a scheduled day off yesterday. Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna will join him in the outfield with Anthony Santander slotted as the designated hitter. McKenna has slashed .286/.318/.381 over his last 22 plate appearances.

Tyler Nevin is back at third base with Rougned Odor playing second. Ryan Mountcastle is at first which means Trey Mancini gets the day off. Jorge Mateo will play short.

The series is on the line today after the teams split a pair of one-run games. The Rays will send out two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to face the Birds.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins CF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Anthony Santander DH Austin Hays LF Adley Rutschman C Rougned Odor 2B Tyler Nevin 3B Ryan McKenna RF Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Austin Voth