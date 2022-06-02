Orioles minor league recap 6/2: Grayson Rodriguez exits with injury

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 9, Norfolk Tides 8 - F/10

Grayson Rodriguez was cruising. He had thrown only 63 pitches to get through 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, no walks, and striking out four. Then he threw what was classified as a fastball at just 89 mph, well below his normal mid-90s velocity. Members of the coaching and training staff headed out to the mound to chat with Rodriguez with the end result being a trip to the locker room for the star prospect.

Officially, the Orioles are calling Rodriguez’s injury “right lat discomfort” with reports from Andy Kostka at The Baltimore Sun saying that it could have been the result of dehydration. At this time, it does not appear serious, although it is unclear when he will make his next start. Additional tests are expected to come next. His eventual big league debut may have just been delayed further.

Norfolk’s bullpen had a nightmarish evening following Rodriguez’s departure. The four pitchers combined to allow nine runs (eight earned) over 3.1 innings.

At least there was good news in the lineup. Kyle Stowers doubled twice and drove in three runs during his three-hit night. Tyler Nevin and Cadyn Grenier added a pair of singles each. Richie Martin went 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs, and a stolen base.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 5, Altoona Curve (Pirates) 3

The lone affiliate winners on the night, the Baysox were led (of course) by the son of Hender himself, GUNNAR. Playing third base in this one, the team’s top infield prospect went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Joey Ortiz, Cody Roberts, and Cristopher Cespedes all had multi-hit games as well. Andrew Daschbach added a round-tripper in the second inning.

Zack Peek had himself a nice, old school outing. Over four shutout innings, Peek struck out just one and walked one while allowing four hits. Conner Loeprich earned the win by tossing 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Shelton Perkins nabbed the save.

Final line for Zach Peek tonight:



4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Three double-plays induced by Peek tonight who worked quickly and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/zLlibFCIsa — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) June 1, 2022

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 0

It wasn’t the finest showing for the Aberdeen bats. They managed just one hit, a single from Connor Norby. Their only other base runners came from a trio of walks (Terrin Vavra, Colton Cowser, and Billy Cook). They did not have a single at-bat with a runner in scoring position, and instead hit into three double plays.

There were some good things to take from the pitching performances. Carlos Tavera had a tough start (2.1 innings, six hits, seven runs, five walks, one walk). But after that the relief crew was impressive. Jake Prinzina struck out three over 2.2 hitless frames, and Peter Van Loon followed with five punchouts over his four scoreless innings.

Low-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Delmarva’s offense didn’t do much more than their High-A friends. They had just four hits, all singles, one walk, and only one at-bat with runners in scoring position.

Fortunately, Carter Baumler gave us something to cheer about on the mound. He continued his return from Tommy John surgery by tossing three shutout innings while allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out four. The hype is building! Daniel Federman took the loss in relief despite a solid showing in which he allowed two runs and struck out four over five innings of work.

Box scores for Wednesday’s games can be found here.

Thursday’s Scheduled Games