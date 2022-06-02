Thursday night Orioles game thread: vs Mariners, 7:05 pm

Well, friends. If you didn’t hear the news. Grayson Rodriguez is out with a lat strain. The good news is that it’s all muscle, nothing wrong with his shoulder. The bad news is we don’t yet know how long he’ll be out, only that it’ll be for a while. I’m sad, you’re sad, Grayson is sad.

But the show must go on! And that means the Orioles are trying to wrap up a series win against the Mariners tonight. They lost game one of the series 10-0 and won the 9-2. Doe that mean tonight’s score will be 2-0? If so, let’s hope the Orioles are the ones with the 2.

Steady veteran Jordan Lyles is on the mound for the Orioles. He went a season-short 4.1 innings in his last start, so let’s hope he has at least six in him tonight. Starting for the M’s is Chris Flexen, who hasn’t been very impressive this year but is coming off his best start of the season with 7 innings and 1 run against the Astros.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) DH

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Austin Hays (R) LF

5. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

6. Adley Rutschman (S) C

7. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

9. Chris Owings (R) SS

SP: Jordan Lyles (RHP)

Mariners lineup

1. Jesse Winker (L) LF

2. Ty France (R) 1B

3. Julio Rodriguez (R) CF

4. J.P. Crawford (L) SS

5. Eugenio Suarez (R) DH

6. Adam Frazier (L) 2B

7. Abraham Toro (S) 3B

8. Taylor Trammell (L) RF

9. Luis Torrens (R) C

SP: Chris Flexen (RHP)

Let’s Go O’s!