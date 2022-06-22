Wednesday night Orioles game thread: Nationals, 7:05

You see what happened was the Orioles offense thought Tuesday was the off day, but it was actually Monday. They had everything switched around.

We’ve all done that where you mentally prepare for a late breakfast, maybe plan to binge a few episodes of your latest TV obsession, make it a light workout day, and then settle in with a book to round things out. Then it all gets thrown out the window when you realize you mixed up the dates. That ruins your mood, and you just aren’t the best version of yourself. Adulting, am I right?

Back in reality, last night just kinda stunk. The pitching combo of Jordan Lyles and Keegan Akin had themselves a fine day, but beyond that it was all e bit blah. It’s disappointing for it to happen against a team that is demonstrably worse than the Orioles. But baseball is weird like that.

Tyler Wells looks to right the ship tonight. He will be doing so with an extra day of rest. Three of his last four outings have lasted six innings. His season ERA has dipped from 4.41 on May 20 to 3.62, a season-low.

His style runs counter to the modern idea of pitching. He struggles to miss bats and leans into contact. So far, much of that contact has been weak that is on the ground. That does tend to be a winning combination, provide that he can continue to locate, stay away from the barrel, and avoid free passes.

Orioles Starting Lineup

Austin Hays, CF Trey Mancini, RF Anthony Santander, LF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Adley Rutschman, DH Tyler Nevin, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Jorge Mateo, SS Richie Martin, 2B

Tyler Wells, RHP (4-4, 3.62 ERA)

Nationals Starting Lineup

César Hernández, 2B Juan Soto, RF Josh Bell, 1B Nelson Cruz, DH Luis García, SS Lane Thomas, CF Yadiel Hernandez, Lf Riley Adams, C Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Patrick Corbin, LHP (3-9, 6.59 ERA)