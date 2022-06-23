Thursday night Orioles game thread: White Sox, 8:10

This week in Birdland could prove to be one full of rewriting history. Austin Hays already rewrote the records books on Wednesday night by becoming the first Oriole to hit for the cycle in six innings or less. Tonight’s game against the White Sox offers a couple of chances to rewrite some more recent history.

The Orioles will be seeking to win their first game in Guaranteed Rate Field since May 1 of 2019. Those three years (and counting) between wins included a four-game sweep on the Southside in 2022—a year where the Birds were 0-7 against the White Sox. This is a different Orioles club though, as Trey Mancini and Richie Martin will be the only starters in tonight's game who also started in 2019.

For starting pitcher Dean Kremer, tonight will be about not only continuing his recent hot streak but continuing to rewrite the view on the trade that brought him to Baltimore. One of five prospects that the Orioles received when Manny Machado went to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kremer is the only one currently on the major league roster. As he makes his first start against the White Sox, he will look to continue the pitching that has seen him throw 11 innings in his last two starts—with a 0.82 ERA and a .225 batting average against. If Kremer can build his early success in 2022 into an established rotation spot, he may still be able to prove that the Orioles were the winners of that trade after all. This is the 2022 Orioles, anything is possible!

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, DH Anthony Santander, LF Austin Hays, RF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Tyler Nevin, 3B Jorge Mateo, SS Richie Martin, 2B

Dean Kremer, RHP (1-1, 2.35 ERA)

White Sox Starting Lineup

Tim Anderson, SS Andrew Vaughn, 1B AJ Pollock, LF Jose Abreu, DH Jake Burger, 3B Gavin Sheets, RF Seby Zavala, C Leury Garcia, CF Josh Harrison, 2B

Johnny Cueto, RHP (1-3, 2.95 ERA)