Friday Night Orioles Victory GIF Party: O’s beat White Sox, 4-1

It is Friday night.

The Orioles have rode a bullpen game to a combined one-hitter against the Chicago White Sox. Austin Voth allowed a run in three innings, followed by scoreless and hitless appearances by Joey Krehbiel, Bryan Baker, Cionel Pérez, and Jorge López. The O’s won this one despite getting only five hits. They also stole five bases, including a second inning Jorge Mateo steal after he was apparently intentionally hit by a pitch and the benches briefly cleared. Mateo eventually scored the second Orioles run.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.