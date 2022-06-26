Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at White Sox, 2:10

This is the icing game. The Orioles have already won three games on the road against a team that many expected to be a major contender in the AL this season. That hasn’t been the case. In fact, the Orioles have looked like the far superior squad this weekend. Finishing off a sweep would confirm it.

Baltimore’s pitching staff has been particularly effective. They have allowed three total runs in the first three games of the series. That’s good!

It’s a full force lineup for the O’s today as both Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman return after off days on Saturday. They will need it against Dylan Cease, who is having himself a nice summer so far.

Cease has struck out 108 batters across just 74 innings. He has also issued 36 walks, an MLB high. Here’s hoping the Orioles brought their patience to the park today.

Brandon Hyde should have the full selection of his backend bullpen arms today. None of Jorge López, Felix Bautista, or Cionel Pérez pitched yesterday. So, if Jordan Lyles can get through five frames there is a clear path to success.

Let’s go Birds!

Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, DH Anthont Santander, LF Austin Hays, RF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Jorge Mateo, SS Jonathan Araúz, 3B Richie Martin, 2B

Jordan Lyles, RHP (4-6, 4.92 ERA)

White Sox Starting Lineup

Tim Anderson, SS Andrew Vaughn, DH Luis Robert, CF Jose Abreu, 1B Gavin Sheets, RF Jake Burger, 3B Josh Harrison, LF Sent Zavala, C Lenyn Sosa, 2B

Dylan Cease, LHP (5-3, 2.68 ERA)