Tuesday Bird Droppings: Adley shows off for family

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! I am going to be straight with you: this was all written before last night’s game ended so I cannot update you on the final score. What can I say, I am an old lady with a bedtime! But I do trust that you can find the score on your own. Perhaps on the front page of this very website?

Before I went to bed, however, I got to witness a little magic. Our own rookie star, Adley Rutschman, had many members of his friends and family in the stands to cheer him on. His hometown of Sherwood, Oregon, is just a few hours’ drive from Seattle, making it an easy trip for his loved ones.

One of those loved ones is Rutschman’s grandfather, Ad Rutschman, who was there to see him play in the majors for the first time. His grandson did not let him down. In his first at-bat, Rutschman hit a ball that the second baseman couldn’t handle and ended up with an RBI single.

Even better, in his second at bat he launched his third home run of the season. It just got over the fence in right field to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead. Ryan Mountcastle followed him immediately with a home run of his own, but I guess Granddad Ad didn’t care as much about that.

It’s great to see Rutschman playing so well and heartwarming that he was able to do it in front of his family. They’ll be a the whole series so maybe he’ll hit another dinger tonight!

Links

Adley Rutschman’s grandfather — and 1,000 others — eager for his ‘homecoming’ in Seattle – Baltimore Sun

Rutschman's 90-year-old grandfather couldn't make it across the country for his grandson's major league debut, but he and hundreds of other Adley supporters will be in Seattle to cheer him on. Adorable.

Baltimore Orioles: How Joey Krehbiel has baffled hitters - Birds Watcher

Josh Linn breaks down the effectiveness of Joey Krehbiel's changeup.

Orioles INF Prospect Jordan Westburg: 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun' In Baltimore Soon - PressBox

You guys. Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg are roommates in Norfolk and they play ping pong and pool together in their free time! You know, when they're not mashing baseballs.

Jim Callis: Why O's could go Termarr Johnson at No. 1. - MASN Sports

Steve Melewski chats with Jim Callis about the O's upcoming #1 draft pick. Termarr Johnson is ranked fourth by MLB Pipeline, but Callis maintains he'd be a good first pick.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have just one Orioles birthday buddy, but it’s a good one. Don Baylor was born on this day in 1949. Baylor was drafted by the Orioles in the second round of the 1967 draft and debuted for them in September 1970 at the age of 21. He played for the Orioles through the 1975 season before being traded to Oakland for a handful of players, including a guy named Reggie Jackson.

After leaving the Orioles, Baylor went on to play 14 more seasons for five teams and retired after the 1988 season. He passed away too young in 2017 at the age of 68.

On this day in 1957, Roy Moore pitched a shutout against Cleveland for the Orioles’ fourth consecutive shutout.

In 2000, the Orioles beat the Red Sox 8-7 and B.J. Surhoff had five hits, a fine way to extend his hitting streak to 21 games. Unfortunately that hitting streak was snapped the very next game.