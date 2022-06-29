Wednesday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Mariners, 4:10 ET

Hey, today the Orioles are playing a weekday afternoon series finale in Seattle. Let’s take a gander at what happened the last time the O’s did that.

...Oh! Hey, that was a fun day!

All right, Austin Voth, the precedent has been set. It’s your turn to match.

In the unlikely event that Voth does not pitch a no-hitter today, though, maybe he can at least give the O’s a few solid innings, as he did in each of his first two starts. The right-hander, who turned 30 three days ago, came up big in emergency duty June 19, blanking the Rays for 2.2 innings. He got another turn in place of the injured Kyle Bradish in Chicago on June 24, tossing three innings with just one run allowed. The O’s won both games.

This will be a homecoming for Voth, a native of Redmond, Wash., who attended college in Seattle at the University of Washington. This will mark the first time in Voth’s five-year career that he’s ever pitched in Seattle. You can expect he’ll have a large cheering section in attendance, joining Adley Rutschman’s family and friends who have filled out the T-Mobile Park crowd all series long.

The Orioles have gone six straight series without losing one. Since June 7, they’ve won three series and split three. They’ll need to secure today’s rubber game to keep that streak alive.

Orioles lineup:

CF Cedric Mullins

1B Trey Mancini

LF Anthony Santander

RF Austin Hays

C Adley Rutschman

DH Ryan Mountcastle

2B Rougned Odor

3B Jonathan Arauz

SS Jorge Mateo

RHP Austin Voth