Thursday Bird Droppings: Wrapping up a winning Orioles month with a day off

We can all celebrate the Orioles first winning month in five years by their getting the day off here at the end of it on June 30. They only needed to win one game in the Seattle series to seal it, and that’s exactly what they ended up getting. Yesterday’s 9-3 loss wasn’t too pretty. Take a look at Stacey’s recap of the game to get some of the not-so-lovely totals.

For their next trick, the Orioles need to find a way to have back-to-back winning months. They haven’t done this within the same season in six years, since May and June 2016. The ‘16 Orioles pulled off three straight winning months, which they sure needed to end up making it into the playoffs, since that year’s team was below-.500 in July and August.

The 2022 Orioles will head into July with a 35-42 record. I think it’s safe to say that’s better than any of us could have expected. That’s on pace for a 74-88 record for the season. 74 wins! That would be 22 wins more than last season if they are able to stay on that pace. They’ve got a better record than ten other teams at this point in time. This is only three months of the season, a few days shy of the halfway point. There’s a lot of baseball left, but what they’ve played so far feels like a real improvement.

What do you think the second half has in store for these Orioles? There is a strong possibility that one or more players who’ve been a part of this performance so far could get traded between now and this year’s August 2 trade deadline. If an outfielder is traded, there should be a prospect ready to replace him. No guarantee that prospect, be it Kyle Stowers or Yusniel Díaz, will be immediately up to equaling or bettering the performance.

If a reliever is traded, the path to replace that guy seems a bit less clear. The only guy in Norfolk who’s going to offer much potential to improve the pitching staff - be it as a starter or a reliever - is D.L. Hall. And even this probably depends on Hall walking fewer dudes. 28 walks in 38.1 innings is a heck of a lot.

After today’s off day, the Orioles will be in Minnesota for three games against the Twins. That series opener will get under way at 8:10 tomorrow. Spenser Watkins and Joe Ryan are lined up as the starting pitchers for the first game.

