Orioles minor league recap 6/4: Affiliates split one-run games

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Jacksonville (Marlins) 8

The Tides offense staked itself to an 8-0 lead in the first three innings of the game, fueled heavily by home runs by Rylan Bannon (5th of the AAA season) and DJ Stewart. Recent ex-Oriole Logan Allen then set about showing why no other team claimed him on waivers when the Orioles passed him through, following up a three inning start by Blaine Knight with a disastrous relief outing. Allen somehow allowed seven runs on eight hits and let Jacksonville right back in the game.

Whenever I get to write about Norfolk, I hope this will be the game where I can say something good about outfielder Kyle Stowers. He went a mere 1-5 in this one - not hitless but not exciting. Former Rule 5 pick Richie Martin was on base four times, and Cadyn Grenier had two doubles that drove in three runs. I might rather see either of these guys than Chris Owings on the Orioles at present.

Eventually, Jacksonville tied the game against reliever Rico Garcia in the top of the eighth inning. The Tides struck back quickly with a ninth run. Grenier drove in Martin for what proved to be the game winner. Cole Uvila pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out all three batters he faced. Have to wonder if the next non-emergency relief spot that opens up in the Orioles bullpen will go to him.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 3, Altoona (Pirates) 2

Recent Baysox recaps have heavily featured GUNNAR HENDERSON. He was also rather prominently involved in things going on in this game - unlike many recent games though, they weren’t really positive things. Henderson went 1-4 with three strikeouts and was caught stealing once, and also committed both a throwing and a fielding error as he played shortstop. Whoops! His OPS remains at 1.025 for the season.

Seven of the nine Bowie batters had a hit in the game, with multi-hit games from outfielder Hudson Haskin and catcher Cody Roberts. The difference-maker in the game turned out to be Roberts driving in a run in the eighth inning.

Bowie pitchers held the Curve to six hits over the contest. Starting pitcher Ryan Watson allowed a run in a five-inning start, dropping the 24-year-old righty’s ERA to 3.05 for the season.

High-A: Hudson Valley (Yankees) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

With nine hits and five walks as a team, the IronBirds sure did not lack for chances here. However, they only went 2-12 when hitting with runners in scoring position, and as a result they left 12 men on base and suffered one of those frustrating losses. There haven’t been very many for this team this year, as they are 33-14 for the season.

Coby Mayo, serving as the designated hitter, had a single and a double for a 2-5 night. Second baseman Connor Norby got on base three times, with some variety: A single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Stop hitting Connor Norby with pitches! He just missed time after getting hit in the head.

This game marked a return after a short injured list stint for pitching prospect Jean Pinto. Aberdeen didn’t push him far in his first game back; he allowed a run in three innings. Following Pinto was pitcher Houston Roth, who allowed two runs in four innings and ended up taking the loss since the IronBirds simply could not score much.

Low-A: Delmarva suspended by rain

The Shorebirds had a 5-1 lead over Myrtle Beach in the fourth inning when rain arrived in South Carolina and paused the game. I assume they’ll resume later today, although that’s not reflected in the minor league schedule as I’m writing this. Last year’s Orioles 20th round pick Trendon Craig, who got some of the overslot money in that draft class, has already singled, driven in two runs, and stolen a base.

