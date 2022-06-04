Saturday Bird Droppings: Birds in a sudden slump

Good morning, Birdland!

Oh, baseball. How quickly it can humble you. Just a few days ago the Orioles were flying high after a solid road trip that concluded with a series win in Boston. But a return home has not provided the friendly confines you would expect.

The O’s have now lost three of their last four due in large part to a starting pitching staff that has hit the skids. In the grand scheme of things, this is not a big deal. We all knew this team did not have the best or deepest rotation. It is being stretched with season-ending injuries, and some of the over-performance of April and May has corrected itself this week.

But that doesn’t ease much of the worry. Bruce Zimmermann in particular is struggling. Over his last four starts the lefty has an ERA of 8.57, surrendering 31 hits over 21 innings. On the bright side, he did not allow any home runs last night. That was a first for him since May 8.

Tyler Wells takes the hill later today. He is one O’s starter that has been trending up. His last outing was terrific (six innings, no runs, two hits, one walk, three strikeouts). It would be great to see him play the role of stopper here.

Links

Orioles name Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager | MLB.com

The Maryland native and former member of the Astros continues her climb up the Orioles organization. I will not pretend to fully understand the extent of Rosenbaum’s job, but I know she has had a significant role in scouting and player development, two things the O’s have been really good at for a few years now! So a promotion certainly seems warranted.

Orioles Release Jahmai Jones | MLB Trade Rumors

It was a swift fall for Jones over the last year, from fans clamoring for his promotion to now. Of course, it’s complicated. He has a massive injury that is going to keep him off the field for a year, and it is entirely possible that he sticks in the Orioles organization. But the fact is that younger, better players are getting close to the majors, and his opportunity to make an impact was right now.

Leftovers for breakfast | Roch Kubatko

All sorts of odds and ends, including a mention that Dean Kremer may make sense for a return to the Orioles this weekend. I would like that! Kremer shows too much promise to give up on him just yet, and the Orioles could use the innings.

8 teams that will be sellers and the players they could deal | The Athletic

Number 1, baby! There are no rumors here, just names that make sense to move. It remains to be seen just how much business the Orioles will actually do. Some of their veteran pieces, like Rougned Odor or Jordan Lyles, probably wouldn’t garner a return worth the hole they would create in the roster for the remainder of the season.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Cla Meredith turns 39. The pitcher spent two seasons in the Orioles bullpen in 2009 and 2010, appearing in 50 total games.

J.C. Romero celebrates his 46th. His 15-season career wrapped up with five games as a member of the 2012 Orioles bullpen.

Ricky Jones is 64 today. He spent his entire brief career with the Orioles, spanning 16 games in 1986.

Terry Kennedy is 66 years old. The catcher played two seasons in Baltimore, including an all-star worthy 1987 season in which he had an 83 OPS+ and was worth 1.6 bWAR.

Billy Hunter turns 94. He was a member of the original 1954 Orioles after they moved from St. Louis.

This day in O’s history

1967 - The Orioles beat the Washington Senators 7-5 in 19 innings, the longest game in the modern history of the Orioles. Andy Etchebarren sends the crowd home happy with a walk-off home run.

2010 - Dave Trembley is fired as Orioles manager after the team starts with a league-worst 15-39 record. He is replaced in the interim by third base coach Juan Samuel.

2019 - Pedro Severino hits three home runs, and Dwight Smith Jr. drives in six runs as the Orioles beat the Rangers 12-11.