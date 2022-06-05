Orioles minor league recap 6/5: Norfolk gets destroyed, only Delmarva wins

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 20, Norfolk Tides 9

It’s an understatement to say that things went badly for the Tides’ pitching staff and also their defense. None of the pitchers were good but all were also let down by their defenders. Starter Cody Sedlock gave up five runs in 4.2 innings, but was let down by his defense in the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, third baseman Rylan Bannon made a three-run error.

Relief pitchers Big Mike Baumann (#13 prospect) lasted just 2⁄ 3 of an inning in which he faced nine batters, threw three wild pitches, and gave up seven runs. Cadyn Grenier made an error behind him, so only four of his runs were earned. Conner Greene walked four batters and gave up two home runs, but would have been out of the ninth inning if not for another error by Bannon. Instead the Jumbo Shrimp ended up scoring six runs. Second baseman Greg Cullen pitched the final 1⁄ 3 of an inning and gave up a home run of his own.

After five innings, the Tides were actually winning this game 6-5. Leadoff batter Richie Martin had three hits and Grenier, Jacob Nottingham, and Robert Neustrom all had two-hit games. The only real hitting prospect, Kyle Stowers (#8), was hitless but did walk twice.

Double-A: Altoona Curve (Pirates) 5, Bowie Baysox 3

I know why you read these recaps, and it’s to hear about GUNNAR HENDERSON (#3 - tied). I’ll get that out of the way first and let you know that he had the night off last night. Disappointing, I know. But even Henderson deserves a night off every now and then.

The Baysox lineup missed Henderson as they scored just three runs on five hits. Their three runs scored on a two-run double by César Prieto (#16) and an RBI single from Cody Roberts. Adam Hall (#27) had two hits, including a double. Other prospects weren’t as good at the plate. Jordan Westburg (#6), Hudson Haskin (#18), and Joey Ortiz (#14) were all hitless, though Westburg did walk and score a run.

Starting pitcher Antonio Velez gave up six hits and four walks in five innings, but unfortunately those baserunners came in bunches. He gave up two runs in the first inning but got out of the inning on one of the most exciting plays in baseball, the strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play. He also gave up a two-run homer in the fifth.

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 6, Aberdeen IronBirds 5

The IronBirds took the lead into ninth inning but relief pitcher Wes Robertson couldn’t lock it down. He gave up two runs to blow the save and take the loss.

Starter Justin Armbruester gave up three runs in the top of the first, all on two home runs. After that he settled down and pitched four shutout innings. He walked three, which isn’t great, but he struck out eight, which is!

The offense spread the love with five different batters picking an RBI. Only TT Bowens had a two-hit day. Connor Norby (#11) and Colton Cowser (#3 - tied) each picked up a hit and a walk, with Cowser doubling. Coby Mayo (#7) walked and had an RBI groundout. Darell Hernaiz (#29) doubled. The rehabbing Terrin Vavra (#12) was hitless with two walks.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) 1

Finally, a win! Starting pitcher Dan Hammer worked around four walks to give up just one run in five innings. He struck out five. Relief pitchers Moises Chace and Hugo Beltran combined to pitch four shutout innings.

The offensive star of this low offense game was Luis Valdez. In the first inning, Valdez singled, stole second base, and scored on a throwing error. It was his 25th stolen base of the year, and later in the game he stole his 26th! In the eighth inning, Valdez doubled in the go-ahead run, his third hit of the game.

Trendon Craig had two singles and Moises Ramirez doubled.

