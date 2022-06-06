Orioles minor league recap 6/6: More K’s from DL Hall, more dingers from Kyle Stowers

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 2

After Jacksonville put up a twenty-spot on Norfolk on Saturday, it was good to right the ship on Sunday. And Norfolk did it in style.

Tides pitchers whiffed 15 Jacksonville hitters on Sunday, fronted by DL Hall (Orioles’ #5 prospect), who earned his first Triple-A win with five innings and a season-high nine strikeouts. Hall threw 72 pitches, 48 for strikes, while allowing two hits and walking two. He still has room to go in the command department, but the stuff is dominant. Here’s a taste:

Nasty stuff from @dl_hall33 today, as he's recorded a season-high eight strikeouts through four innings.



Tides lead, 6-2.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/TQsgLF6prz — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 5, 2022

Matt Vogel relieved Hall with great effectiveness, going two innings, allowing no runs and striking out three. Beau Sulser was even better, throwing two hitless, scoreless innings and also whiffing three.

The Tides scored six runs in the first three innings to kill all of the suspense, not that Norfolk fans are mad. Kyle Stowers (#8) had an incredible day, going yard twice, driving in three, and racking up an outfield assist. Go Kyle! Here’s the cannon at work:

Ask and you shall receive!@KyleStowers indeed hosed a dude at second base right before he dropped his 2nd bomb of the day.#RisingTide https://t.co/5XS6U2qtKT pic.twitter.com/qKkKTFCG9I — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the recently-hot Anthony Bemboom had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Cadyn Grenier also managed a double, too.

Box Score

Double-A: Altoona Curve (Pirates) 3, Bowie Baysox 2

First things first: GUNNAR HENDERSON (#3 - tied) hit an RBI triple!

Other than that, the offense was flat in support of Drew Rom (#17), who pitched a nice four innings (5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 36 of 62 pitches for strikes). The real king of the hill for Bowie, though, was Noah Denoyer, who pitched a brilliant five, one-hit, scoreless innings and whiffed seven.

The Baysox lineup scattered eight hits between them—all but JD Mundy and Joey Ortiz had one—but only Gunnar’s went for extra bases.

The game went to extra innings tied 1-1, but Shelton Perkins allowed two to Altoona, and that was that.

Box Score

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 11, Aberdeen IronBirds 5

A second consecutive loss to Hudson Valley, this time courtesy of an implosion by relief pitcher Carson Carter, who allowed six runs in an eight-run seventh. Before that, the IronBirds had actually taken a 4-3 lead.

Besides that, Mrs. Lincoln, it was a decent turn by the pitchers. Starter Conor Gillispie (3.07 ERA) allowed one run in three innings, whiffing five. Jake Prizina followed with two innings of two-run relief before the Carter debacle, and Xavier Moore (2.45 ERA) allowed two more runs over 2.1 innings to close things out.

The Baysox scored two of their five runs on a pair of errors, so they had to split eight hits and three RBIs between them: Coby Mayo (#7) went 2-for-5 with a run driven in. TT Bowens plated a run and walked. Donta' Williams went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Box Score

Low-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) 12, Delmarva Shorebirds 2 (Game 1, F/7)

The Shorebirds’ middle relief imploded on Sunday in Game 1 (a seven-inning resumption of Friday's suspended game). Shane Davis pitched four good innings, then left the fifth with two on before Daniel Lloyd proceeded to make a mess of things. Six runs and just two outs later, Lloyd was out and Thomas Girard was in. A passed ball, a throwing error, and a run-scoring wild pitch later, and the Shorebirds were out of the fifth. But Girard allowed four runs in the sixth, including on a home run, and got ejected by the home plate umpire. What a day for Girard, and not in a good way. . .

Delmarva scored just two runs, one on an Isaac Bellony GIDP and one on Isaac De Leon’s sac fly. Luis Valdez had two hits.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 9, Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs) 8 (Game 2)

This one went the full nine innings, and went a lot better. Delmarva jumped out to an 8-1 lead and just hung on after allowing four runs in the ninth.

Trendon Craig had a busy day, going 2-for-5 and knocking in two runs while also stealing a base. Catcher Bryan Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI himself. Moisés Ramírez hit an RBI double, and Michel Deson and Isaac De Leon both reached base three times, singling and walking twice apiece.

Ryan Long (3.42 ERA) threw two innings and allowed a run, Thomas Girard got a chance to improve his day by throwing one scoreless inning, and Conor Grady provided the length (5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB).

Things almost went sideways when Alejandro Méndez entered in the ninth, faced six batters, and retired just one. Preston Price replaced him, allowed two hits and a HBP, but eventually shut the door.

Box Score

There are no scheduled games for Monday.