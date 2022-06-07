Tuesday Bird Droppings: And now some good news for Orioles fans

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! There have been a lot of disappointing things going on around Birdland these days. The Orioles can’t beat bad teams, Adley Rutschman can’t hit his way out of a paper bag, and Grayson Rodriguez is out until at least September. It’s grim.

And yet, yesterday we got some exciting news. Prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg have been promoted to triple-A and will be with the Norfolk Tides starting with today’s game.

Both Westburg, who is 23 years old, and Henderson, who is almost 21, started the 2021 season with the low-A Delmarva Shorebirds and were promoted to Aberdeen and then Bowie. Last year, Westburg was promoted ahead of Henderson by a matter of weeks each time they moved up.

Westburg put up the better numbers at each level in 2021, but the script was flipped this season. Westburg got off to a slow start this year, but has picked it up since April. Henderson, on the other hand, start off hot and is now scorching. It’s been obvious for a while now that he has nothing else to prove at double-A.

Henderson has been so impressive that even our boss, Mark Brown, can’t contain his excitement about the guy. And if you know Mark, you know he guards his heart against prospects so that he won’t get hurt.

So now the two infielders are headed to triple-A, one stop from the majors. The Tides now have a ton of infielders, but I’m not really concerned with the idea that any of the current guys will lose their playing time.

Links

Sunday Notes: Orioles Hitting Coach Ryan Fuller Loves Books (and Follows Soccer) | FanGraphs Baseball

David Lauria has a nice interview with co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller. I will argue with him though because teenage Stacey thought The Red Badge of Courage was super boring.

Myriad O’s Thoughts: Adley Rutschman’s start, Termarr Johnson sighting, homer-happy Yards - The Athletic

Dan Connolly tries to talk down the Adley worriers and I told you so's the naysayers about the state of home runs at Camden Yards.

O's promote Henderson and Westburg to Triple-A, plus new rosters - MASN Sports

Are you excited about the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League Orioles teams? If so, Steve Melewski has their rosters for your enjoyment. He points out with these teams will host the three international players who have gotten the largest bonuses in team history: Samuel Basallo, Maikol Hernandez, and Braylin Tavera.

Orioles: Two Months In The Books - Baltimore Sports and Life

Zach Eisner goes through the lineup to see how things have gone through the first two months. My verdict is: up and down. Zach was a little more wordy.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. First baseman Chris Richard (48) played in 242 games for the Orioles from 2000-02.

Relief pitcher Heathcliff Slocumb (56) appeared in just 10 games for the 1999 Orioles before he was released with a 12.46 ERA. Don’t worry about him, though, he then signed with the Cardinals where he pitched in 40 games with a cool 2.36 ERA.

And Roger Nelson (77) spent one year with the Orioles in 1968. His full major league career ran from 1967-1976.

On this day in 1968, second baseman Davey Johnson broke up a no-hit bid from Oakland’s Blue Moon Odom with a single with two outs in the ninth. Blue Moon Odom is an excellent name.

In 1998, Eddie Murray had his uniform number retired by the Orioles in a ceremony at Camden Yards. Nobody tell Buster Olney about this anniversary, he has said enough about retired numbers lately.

In 2010, the Orioles selected Manny Machado with the third pick in the amateur draft. The guy turned out to be pretty good.