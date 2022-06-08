Orioles minor league recap 6/8: Norfolk debuts washed away, pitchers impress at Bowie and Aberdeen

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides vs. Nashville Sounds (Brewers) PPD (rain)

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 6, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 1

Bowie’s infield wasted no time making an impression with Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg out of the way. Third baseman Greg Cullen finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Shortstop Joey Ortiz also capitalized going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Andrew Daschbach delivered the ultimate blow with a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Infielders Cesar Prieto and J.D. Mundy, along with designated hitter Adam Hall, also recorded a hit.

Zach Peek started and allowed only one run through four innings. Peek struck out six, walked one, and allowed his only run via a solo homer. Conner Loeprich allowed just one hit and struck out four over four scoreless innings to end the game.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 1

Peter John Van Loon continued to make quite the impression for Aberdeen this season. Van Loon limited Brooklyn to just one run over five innings to pick up his sixth victory of the year. Van Loon allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two to keep his undefeated streak alive at Aberdeen.

Daniel Federman, a 2021 free-agent signing, struck out nine and allowed only two hits over the final four innings.

Ramon Rodriguez led the charge offensively with a 3-for-3 effort. The catcher scored twice, walked once, and went deep in the eighth inning to provide Aberdeen some insurance. Both Coby Mayo and Colton Cowser each added a base hit in the game.

Low-A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) 13, Delmarva Shorebirds 7

Delmarva allowed runs in six of nine innings in a losing effort against the Woodpeckers. Reliever Joel Benitez did record 2.2 scoreless innings in mop up duty for the Shorebirds.

Creed Willems notched a two-run homer and also worked a walk. Trendon Craig finished 2-for-4, but Willems bomb represented the only extra-base hit for Delmarva on the night.

