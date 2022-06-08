Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs Cubs, 7:05 pm

After bashing five home runs last night, the Orioles go for the two-game sweep of the Cubs tonight. Jordan Lyles is on the mound for the Orioles and we could use some of that patented innings eating tonight after last night’s starter, Kyle Bradish, couldn’t complete five innings.

Unfortunately, in his last two starts he didn’t seem very hungry, eating just 4.1 innings in one and 5 in the other. Hopefully he’s ravenous tonight.

There is a scary name on the mound for the Cubs, Marcus Stroman. But so far this year, he hasn’t been quite the intimidating presence that the Orioles faced so many times with the Blue Jays (13 GS, 3.21 ERA). This year he is rocking a 5.32 ERA in nine starts. He had started the season rough, pitching to a 6.98 ERA in April. He righted the ship in May to bring things down to 3.95, but gave up nine runs against the Cardinals in his last start.

He will probably shut down the Orioles, because that’s how these things go.

Orioles lineup

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Trey Mancini (R) DH

3. Anthony Santander (S) RF

4. Austin Hays (R) LF

5. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

6. Adley Rutschman (S) C

7. Rougned Odor (L) 2B

8. Ramon Urias (R) 3B

9. Jorge Mateo (R) SS

SP: Jordan Lyles (RHP)

Cubs lineup

1. Christopher Morel (R) CF

2. Willson Contreras (R) C

3. Ian Happ (S) LF

4. Frank Schwindel (R) 1B

5. Patrick Wisdom (R) 3B

6. Rafael Ortega (L) DH

7. Nico Hoerner (R) SS

8. Jason Heyward (L) RF

9. Nick “Welcome to the Family” Madrigal (R) 2B

SP: Marcus Stroman (RHP)

Let’s go O’s!