Orioles minor league recap 6/9: Henderson homers in Triple-A debut

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 3

It took only two pitches for Gunnar Henderson to make his impact on Triple-A. Starting at third base in his debut at the level, Henderson launched a home run in the top of the first inning. He added a single and a walk later on.

GUNNAR HENDERSON!!!



— The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) June 9, 2022

Jordan Westburg also went 2-for-5 in his debut with the Tides, with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. Kyle Stowers doubled and drove in a run. Terrin Vavra scored twice. And each of Vavra, Richie Martin, and Rylan Bannon swiped a bag.

Zac Lowther started on the bump, but lasted only three innings as he allowed three runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Marcos Diplán got the win with his two scoreless innings. And then Mike Baumann, Rico Garcia, and Morgan McSweeney combined for four scoreless innings to close out the win.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 2 - Game 1, F/7

Chris Vallimont made his organizational debut and had himself a solid night. Over three innings the big righty allowed one run on one hit, two walks, and five strikeouts. Jensen Elliott took the win with two scoreless innings, and Easton Lucas nabbed the two-inning save despite allowing a run on three hits, a walk, and two strikeouts.

Chris Vallimont's first outing with the organization is complete:



3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K



— The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) June 8, 2022

Maverick Handley led the Bowie offense with two hits, including a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs, and an RBI. Greg Cullen doubled, walked twice, and scored a run. Joey Ortiz went 1-for-4. Cesar Prieto was 0-for-4. Adam Hall swiped two bases, bringing him to 13 in total on the season.

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 6, Bowie Baysox 2 - Game 2, F/7

It was a tough night for Garrett Stallings as he allowed six runs on six hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 2.2 innings. His ERA with Bowie has bloated to 6.64. On the positive side, Tyler Burch and Griffin McLarty were both solid out of the ‘pen, combining for 4.1 scoreless frames.

The only highlight from Bowie’s lineup was a two-run homer from Dylan Harris in the sixth inning. The team had only two at bats with runners in scoring position all night. Cullen and Cristopher Cespedes added a single each.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 1, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 0 - Game 1, F/7

The Orioles might just have something in Carlos Tavera. The only pitcher taken by the Orioles in the first 10 rounds of last year’s draft was just named the South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month, and he followed that up with six scoreless, one-hit innings here, striking out eight in the process. A promotion to Double-A could be imminent for the 23-year-old. Rickey Ramirez closed things out in the ninth.

Aberdeen RHP Carlos Tavera with a fantastic night in Brooklyn!



6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K



Brooklyn's lone hit off Tavera didn't come until there were two outs in the 6th inning. Now owns a 53/18 K/BB in 41 IP this season.



— The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) June 8, 2022

It is fortunate that the Aberdeen pitching was so good in this game because the offense did not do much to support them. The lone run was driven in by Jacob Teter, a first-inning single to score Coby Mayo, who had doubled ahead of him. The only other baserunners were a pair of singles from Connor Norby and Billy Cook plus a walk for Donta’ Williams.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 1 - Game 2, F/7

The IronBirds’ arms had themselves one heck of a day. Ignacio Feliz tossed four scoreless frames on 62 pitches, striking out seven in the process. But the win went to Alex Pham, who worked two clean innings to bring his ERA down to 1.13. Wes Robertson allowed the only Cyclones run in his inning on the bump, but he did strike out two.

Colton Cowser was the offensive standout. The centerfielder went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Ramon Rodriguez also had two hits and an RBI. Mayo walked twice and scored a run. Norby was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Cook drove in a run on his single. While the only extra-base hit came from Davis Tavarez, his first High-A double of the year.

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) 2

Carter Baumler is having no problem with Low-A. The 20-year-old made his third appearance of the season, and he still has a spotless ERA. Over three innings in this game he did not allow a hit and struck out six while walking one. Juan De Los Santos was mighty impressive behind him, striking out 10 Woodpeckers without a walk over his six innings to snag the win.

Carter Baumler's line tonight:



3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K



— The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@BSLOnTheVerge) June 9, 2022

Trendon Craig had himself a night, hitting his second triple of the season and his second home run on the year to drive in a pair and score twice. Noelberth Romero got aboard twice on walks while Moises Ramirez and Erison Placenia each singled.

