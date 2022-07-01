Orioles minor league recap 7/1: Bowie’s lineup explodes for 15 runs

Triple-A: Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) 10, Norfolk Tides 5

Big Mike Baumann (CC’s #13 prospect) started for the Tides and took the loss despite giving up just two of the team’s 10 runs. Baumann actually had a decent night, giving up two runs on two hits in four innings. He struck out six, walked one, and both runs scored on a two-run home run in the second inning. His four innings is his longest outing in either the majors or minors this year.

The bulk of the runs came against relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie, who surrendered four runs in two innings. Morgan McSweeney had the indignity of giving up a home run to former Oriole Pat Valaika.

Nearly all of the Tides’ offense came in the seventh inning, and nearly all of it came on one swing. After Kyle Stowers (#8 - walk), Jacob Nottingham (single), and Brett Cunningham (walk) loaded the bases, the Tides scored their first run on a bases-loaded walk by Cadyn Grenier. The next batter, Dylan Harris, blasted a grand slam over the right field wall.

Jordan Westburg (#6) went 1-for-4 with a single, while Gunnar Henderson (T-#3) got the day off.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 15, Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) 5

Last night the Baysox offense performed like a lineup that has six of the team’s top 20 prospects batting 1-6, destroying the Squirrels’ pitching staff for 15 runs on 16 hits and nine walks. Each of the first five batters in the lineup — Connor Norby (#11), Colton Cowser (T-#3), César Prieto (T-#16), Coby Mayo (#7), and Hudson Haskin (T-#18) — not only reached base, they all scored multiple runs and knocked in at least one. Only Joey Ortiz (#14), batting sixth, got left out of the runs and RBI party. He went 1-for-6.

The biggest night at the plate belonged to Haskin, who went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a home run. Not far behind was Prieto, who had four hits including a double, with a walk for good measure. Cowser reached base three times with a double and two walks.

Out of the leadoff spot, Norby had a walk and double. Mayo notched the golden sombrero with four strikeouts, but he balanced it out with his first Double-A home run. Not to be outdone by his higher profile teammates, the unranked J.D. Mundy had two walks and three hits, including a home run, as the team’s #7 hitter.

Drew Rom (#15) started for the Baysox and put up the ol’ quality start: 6 IP, 3 R. Other than a dinger problem, it was a good start for Rom. Each of his three runs allowed were given up via solo home run. He struck out seven without issuing a walk. Not bad.

Pass the Mayo!



High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 6, Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) 3

Like his fellow starter up in Double-A, Peter Van Loon had a good start with a dinger problem. Van Loon pitched six innings with just two runs allowed. Pretty great, Pete! Both runs came on solo homers. He struck out four and walked two.

It was a big night at the plate for Billy Cook, taken in the 10th round of the 2021 draft. Cook, batting seventh, hit two home runs as part of a three-hit night. The rest of of the damage was done at the top of the lineup. Collin Burns hit three singles to set the table for Darell Hernaiz, who had two singles and two RBI. John Rhodes had a single and a walk.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 4 - F/10

The Shorebirds jumped out to an early lead in support of starting pitcher Deivy Cruz, but their bulk reliever Preston price allowed the FredNats back in the game in the late innings and they completed the walk off in 10 innings.

Cruz was just great. Recently promoted to the Shorebirds from the Florida Coast League, he pitched five shutout innings in second appearance with the low-A team. The 18 year old (!!) gave up just two singles and a walk while racking up five strikeouts. Keep it up, Deivy Cruz!

On offense, Heston Kjerstad (#10) did his thing, getting two more hits including a double. His OPS is now 1.089. Luis Valdez had a single and a double out of the leadoff spot, and while Isaac De Leon had just one hit, it was a good one. He hit his fourth home run, a solo shot, and added two walks. The only batter in the lineup without a hit was #9 hitter Creed Willems.

