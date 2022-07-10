Sunday Bird Droppings: Looking to complete a perfect homestand

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

This delightful 2022 Orioles team just keeps finding ways to win. Walkoffs. Comebacks. And they’re even winning games when they score just one run. Such was the case yesterday afternoon, when Dean Kremer and four relievers combined for a 1-0 shutout of the Angels in front of 32,286 fans on Hawaiian T-shirt giveaway day at Camden Yards. Tyler Young recapped the Orioles’ brilliantly pitched victory. It was the Orioles’ eighth shutout of the season, and their third 1-0 win. By contrast, last year’s Orioles had only five shutout wins, and none by a 1-0 score.

The Orioles’ epic winning streak continues to grow, now up to seven in a row, their longest streak in five years. It inched them to within two games of .500 and 3.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the third wild card spot. And if they can pull off one more victory this afternoon, the O’s will complete a perfect 7-0 homestand. They haven’t swept a homestand of seven games or more since 2004, when they swept the Mariners in three games and the Rangers in four. (Of course, those 2004 Orioles promptly got swept in six games in their very next homestand.)

This team is turning a corner, and we’re all along for the ride. What a fun one it’s been.

Links

The streak rolls on: O’s blank Angels and have won seven in a row (updated) - Steve Melewski

When I read the excited quotes from Orioles players about the winning streak, it occurs to me how few of them have ever been part of a winning team. Even the veteran of the group, Trey Mancini, has only ever played for losing clubs besides a handful of games for the 2016 Orioles. I’m glad they’re getting to be a part of this.

Could O’s become buyers after winning 7th straight? - MLB.com

I’m going to guess “no,” but whoever thought we’d be asking this question this year?

Orioles own first pick in draft and they’ll take … whomever Mike Elias wants - The Athletic

Mike Elias isn’t tipping his hand about who the Orioles will draft with the first overall pick a week from tonight. Wouldn’t it be weird if he did, though? If he was just like, “Yup, we’re taking Druw Jones. Book it!”

Elias on the trade deadline, the draft and more - School of Roch

Elias is being similarly coy about the Orioles' approach at the trade deadline, saying, “We’re taking a look at everything as we make these decisions and we’ll see what happens.” Get excited!

Angels-Orioles series brings together Phil Nevin, Tyler Nevin for father-son history - The Athletic

One of the coolest moments of yesterday’s game was the Nevins exchanging lineup cards — and hugs — at home plate. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a father-son, manager-player duo here in Baltimore, but it’s a rare achievement nonetheless.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Six former Orioles were born on this day: left-hander Josh Rogers (28), righty David Hess (29), infielder Johnny Giavotella (35), outfielder Marty Cordova (53), reliever Buddy Groom (57), and utility man Bob Bailor (71).

On this day in 1968, the Orioles named coach Earl Weaver their new manager after firing veteran skipper Hank Bauer. Bauer had won the World Series just two years earlier while Weaver had no previous MLB managing experience but was a favorite of GM Harry Dalton. I’d say his instincts were correct on that one,

And on this day in 2001, Cal Ripken Jr. played in the final All-Star game of his 21-year, Hall of Fame career. He certainly made it a special one. He crushed a home run off the Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park and took home All-Star Game MVP honors in the American League’s 4-1 win.