Orioles minor league recap 7/10: Three wins and a washout

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) 1

All five of the Tides’ RBI came off the bats of Jordan Westburg (CC’s #6 prospect) and Robert Neustrom. It was an especially big night for Neustrom, whose three-hit night included a three-run homer. Westburg’s two-RBI single was his only hit and came after the Shrimp’s pitcher, Max Meyer, walked the bases loaded.

Meyer is, incidentally, the Marlins’ #2 prospect and the #22 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. So take that into account when reading that he struck out Westburg and Kyle Stowers (T-#8) twice and Gunnar Henderson (T-#3) once. Stowers and Henderson were hitless in the game but each picked up one walk. Among other prospects, Terrin Vavra (#12) reached based three times with a single and two walks, while Yusniel Diaz (#28) reached base once on a walk.

Henderson has hit a bit of a cool streak, just 3-for-29 in July, and his triple-A OPS is down to .855.

Starting pitcher Cody Sedlock worked around three hits and three walks over his five innings pitched. His one run allowed came on an RBI groundout. Kevin Smith pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 3, Somerset Patriots (Yankees) 2

Kyle Bradish (T-#8) made his first rehab appearance since going on the IL with right shoulder inflammation and it was a good start. Bradish pitched three perfect innings with five strikeouts, throwing 36 pitches. Justin Armbruester followed Bradish with five innings and two runs allowed, one via home run.

The Baysox had just four hits in the game but they made the most of them. In the first inning, Connor Norby (#11) singled and scored on a double from Colton Cowser (T-#3). Cowser then came in to score on a groundout by Joey Ortiz (#14). The Baysox went ahead in the ninth inning thanks in large part to Norby. He walked and then stole both second and third base before coming in to score on a single from Ortiz.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 7, Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) 5

It was a sloppy night on both sides of the ball with each team committing three errors, but the IronBirds also racked up 11 hits and five walks to score a steady stream of runs from innings three through eight.

Ramon Rodriguez had the big night on offense with three hits including a home run, while Collin Burns, Donta’ Williams, and Erison Placencia all had multi-hit nights. Both of Williams’s hits were doubles. Darell Hernaiz (#29) and John Rhodes each singled once and stole a base with Rhodes adding two walks.

Jake Lyons made the start and after giving up three runs in two innings, he turned the ball over to Dan Hammer, who was very good. The first two batters Hammer faced reached via double and walk, but after that his only blemish in his five innings pitched was one other walk. He successfully worked around two batters who reached on error, one each from Hernaiz and TT Bowens. Hammer’s final line: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K.

Box Score

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds vs Salem Red Sox - PPD

Last night’s game was postponed due to rain and will be made up today as part of a doubleheader.

Sunday’s Scheduled Games