Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Angels, 12:05

Today the Orioles go for their eighth straight victory and second consecutive sweep. Will they ever lose again? I can’t say for certain.

The O’s will look for the rare four-game sweep against the Angels after a 1-0 win yesterday. The game starts at 12:05 and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Austin Voth will get the nod as Baltimores de facto fifth starter. Voth should be expected to toss anywhere from two to four innings after sneaking into the fifth his last time out.

Baltimore optioned Bruce Zimmermann and selected Rico Garcia’s contract from the taxi squad. Garcia should be available in relief.

Austin Hays is out of the lineup with Ryan McKenna playing left field.

The Orioles will face lefty Jose Suarez. Suarez holds a 1-2 record with a 4.30 ERA.

Orioles Lineup:

1.) Cedric Mullins CF

2.) Trey Mancini DH

3.) Ryan Mountcastle 1B

4.) Anthony Santander RF

5.) Adley Rutschman C

6.) Ramón Urías 3B

7.) Ryan McKenna LF

8.) Rougned Odor 2B

9.) Jorge Mateo SS

Starter: RHP Austin Voth