Orioles complete sweep, extend win streak to 8 games with 9-5 win over Angels

The number eight means a great deal to the baseball community in Baltimore. This Orioles team has put together its own streak with eight consecutive victories. The Birds probably will not win 2,632 games in a row, but I’m not prepared to rule it out at this time.

Baltimore kept their win streak alive today and notched a second consecutive sweep. The Orioles posted crooked numbers in the fourth and fifth innings and eventually held on for a 9-5 win over the Angels.

The offense needed to step up today after the club snuck out a 1-0 win on Saturday. The Angels gained an early lead with a two-run home run by Monte Harrison in the third, but the Birds got off the schneid an inning later.

Trey Mancini took one for the team to reach base and start the rally. Ryan Mountcastle got the club on the board with a double that scored Mancini. Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman both took walks to load the bases, and Ramón Urías gave the club the lead with a two-run single up the middle.

Ryan McKenna struck out for the second out, but Rougned Odor produced the fourth run with a single to left. Jorge Mateo struck out after a pitching change, but the Birds had officially flipped the script.

Austin Voth pitched deep enough today to earn his first win with the Orioles. Voth tossed five innings and only surrendered the long ball to Harrison. Voth allowed four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter. He threw 50 of 76 pitches for strikes and continued to cement his place in the starting rotation.

Voth delivered a shutdown inning in the top of the fifth and Baltimore did their part to put the game out of reach. The Angels, for what it’s worth, did their part too. Baltimore took advantage of an error, wild pitch, passed ball and a balk to help extend their lead in the bottom half.

Mancini roped a one-out single before Mountcastle reached on the error. Santander scored Mancini with a double to right, and Mountcastle raced home later on the passed ball. Santander advanced to third on the passed ball and came around to score in the same at bat on a wild pitch.

Adley Rutschman received credit for an infield hit when a ball deflected off the first baseman’s glove, and the rookie moved into scoring position on the balk. Urías took advantage of his new RBI opportunity with a single to right. Ryan McKenna bounced into a double play to end the threat, but the Birds led by six.

The Orioles tacked on their ninth run with a double by Jorge Mateo and an RBI single by Mancini. Baltimore won their last seven games by a total of only 10 runs but they led by seven at one point today.

The Angels narrowed the gap with a run in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth, but Félix Bautista slammed the door shut in the ninth. Baltimore limited Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani—the Angels top of the order— to a combined 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.

The Orioles offense flourished with a team mentality. Seven batters recorded a hit and the team finished 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Urías finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, Mancini scored twice in a multi-hit effort, and Mateo provided two extra-base hits. Rutschman reached base three times with the infield single and a pair of walks.

Dillon Tate worked a clean sixth, Joey Baker allowed the run in the seventh, and Rico Garcia allowed the two-run homer after being activated from the taxi squad.

MASN’s Ben McDonald joined Jason Benetti and Mark Gubicza for a surprisingly watchable Peacock broadcast. The crew wrapped up the game chatting about potential moves at the trade deadline. The Orioles are officially within wildcard distance, and the club will be judged by fans and the national media for whatever strategy it takes at the end of the month.

The Orioles will carry their good vibes into an off day tomorrow before traveling to Chicago. Baltimore currently sits one game from a .500 record at 43-44.