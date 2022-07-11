Monday Bird Droppings: An incredible Orioles homestand is in the books

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

They did it. By Jove, the Orioles actually did it.

The O’s completed a four-game sweep of the Angels — and a perfect 7-0 homestand — with yet another win yesterday afternoon, running their win streak to eight games. In a homestand full of close games and thrilling, last at-bat victories, the Orioles’ final salvo was a relatively stress-free, 9-5 contest.

In a complete reversal of the last 4-5 years of O’s baseball, these Orioles are doing everything right while their opponents stumble and flail. In yesterday’s game, the Angels committed two defensive misplays, allowed a run-scoring passed ball, allowed a run-scoring wild pitch, and committed a balk — all in the same half-inning. Alex Church recapped the Orioles’ decisive victory.

The Orioles’ 7-0 homestand was their first since 2004, and their eight-game win streak is their longest since 2005. The O’s are making the good kind of history right now. They’re now just one game under .500, and with two games against the lowly Cubs and three against the scuffling Rays (who just got swept in Cincinnati) to close the first half, the Orioles have a chance to become a winning team by the All-Star break. Incredible.

Also incredible: Jorge López is officially an All-Star, something few O’s fans ever would’ve thought was possible as they watched him continually fail to complete five innings as a starting pitcher last year. His conversion to the closer role this year has been a rousing success since day one, and now he’s gotten his just rewards. Congratulations, Jorge!

The Birds have a day off tonight, but with the way they’ve been playing of late, it’s almost a shame for them to have to interrupt their momentum. Orioles fans can’t wait to see what this team has in store for them at Wrigley Field.

Links

Unstoppable O’s romp to eighth straight win: ‘It’s crazy’ - MLB.com

Says Ryan Mountcastle of the team's streak, “I don’t know what’s going on. But it’s awesome.” The new motto of the 2022 Orioles, everyone!

López is Orioles’ All-Star; Emotional Hyde, teammates thrilled for him - BaltimoreBaseball.com

López said his son, Mikael, is the one who deserves the All-Star bid because “he’s the one who’s been motivating me.” I’m not crying, you’re crying.

2022 MLB Draft Top 100 prospects: Keith Law’s final rankings ahead of Round 1 - The Athletic

Keith Law still ranks Druw Jones as the best player in the draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Orioles will select him first overall. I’m not going to pretend I know enough about any of these players to have a strong opinion on whom the O’s should draft.

Tigers Acquire Cody Sedlock From Orioles - MLB Trade Rumors

The Orioles’ 2016 first-round pick is officially leaving the organization in a trade for cash considerations. I’m glad for Sedlock that he got a chance to make one appearance with the Orioles. Best of luck to him in Detroit.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Only one Oriole in history has a July 11 birthday: right-hander Zach Clark (39), who appeared in one major league game in 2013.

The Orioles haven’t won a game on this date since 2014...though in fairness, they’ve played just three games since then, as July 11 often falls during the All-Star break. That 2014 game was a dramatic one, with the Orioles winning a walkoff against the Yankees on Nick Hundley’s RBI single in the 10th. The O’s managed just five hits in that game but won on the strength of their pitching, including eight strong frames by Yankee killer Miguel Gonzalez.

On this day in 1968, newly hired skipper Earl Weaver managed the first game of what would become a legendary, Hall of Fame career. His Orioles beat the Senators, 2-0, behind Dave McNally’s two-hit shutout. Weaver would ultimately add another 1,479 career wins to his ledger.

And on this day in 1987, Cal Ripken Sr. became the first person in MLB history to manage two of his sons, as 22-year-old Billy Ripken made his major league debut to join his superstar brother, Cal Jr. The Orioles lost to the Twins, 2-1, as the Ripken boys were a combined 0-for-7.