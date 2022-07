It is Tuesday night.

The Orioles have won a ninth straight game for the first time since the 1999 season. Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo each hit home runs in the game, Jordan Lyles gave up just two runs in seven innings, and Jorge López pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 17th save of the season.

The Orioles are now .500 at 44-44.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.